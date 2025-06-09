International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/eu-may-vote-on-new-sanctions-package-against-russia-on-june-20-1122215734.html
EU May Vote on New Sanctions Package Against Russia on June 20
EU May Vote on New Sanctions Package Against Russia on June 20
Sputnik International
The European Union may vote on the new package of sanctions against Russia as early as June 20, media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior diplomat.
2025-06-09T07:35+0000
2025-06-09T07:35+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
ursula von der leyen
lindsey graham
european union (eu)
brussels
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d31a9d8ff6b5f76dc361fbefff8c56.jpg
Brussels is waiting for Washington's decision, and if the US agrees to a coordinated approach to the sanctions policy, the EU will hold their voting, the report said. The EU expects to get the signal at the next G7 summit scheduled for June 15-17, it added. On June 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham* confirmed that Brussels was working on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and pointed to the need for coordinated imposition of new sanctions. On May 20, the EU announced the adoption of its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, affecting more than 2,400 individuals and organizations. Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with the sanctions pressure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy.*designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/eu-redirects-billions-of-euros-in-covid-funds-for-defense-spending-1122193699.html
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121366953_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5de07b5989b0062335529101a96d126b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, eu sanctions, anti-russian sanctions, inflation europe
russian economy under sanctions, eu sanctions, anti-russian sanctions, inflation europe

EU May Vote on New Sanctions Package Against Russia on June 20

07:35 GMT 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The European Union may vote on the new package of sanctions against Russia as early as June 20, media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior diplomat.
Brussels is waiting for Washington's decision, and if the US agrees to a coordinated approach to the sanctions policy, the EU will hold their voting, the report said.
The EU expects to get the signal at the next G7 summit scheduled for June 15-17, it added.
On June 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham* confirmed that Brussels was working on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and pointed to the need for coordinated imposition of new sanctions.
Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
World
EU Redirects Billions of Euros in COVID Funds for Defense Spending
5 June, 03:17 GMT
On May 20, the EU announced the adoption of its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, affecting more than 2,400 individuals and organizations.
Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with the sanctions pressure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy.
*designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала