EU May Vote on New Sanctions Package Against Russia on June 20
The European Union may vote on the new package of sanctions against Russia as early as June 20, media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior diplomat.
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The European Union may vote on the new package of sanctions against Russia as early as June 20, media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior diplomat.
Brussels is waiting for Washington's decision, and if the US agrees to a coordinated approach to the sanctions policy, the EU will hold their voting, the report said.
The EU expects to get the signal at the next G7 summit scheduled for June 15-17, it added.
On June 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham* confirmed that Brussels was working on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia and pointed to the need for coordinated imposition of new sanctions.
On May 20, the EU announced the adoption of its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, affecting more than 2,400 individuals and organizations.
Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with the sanctions pressure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and that the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the global economy.
*designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia