International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/putin-trump-have-working-relationship-get-straight-to-point-in-talks--lavrov-1122219791.html
Putin, Trump Have Working Relationship, Get Straight to Point in Talks – Lavrov
Putin, Trump Have Working Relationship, Get Straight to Point in Talks – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump maintain a working relationship and immediately address substantive matters during phone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2025-06-09T13:46+0000
2025-06-09T13:46+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
sergey lavrov
russia-nato showdown
us-russia relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d037d2216cf984cac62458c099e672d.jpg
The presidents held their recent phone call on June 4. The contacts between the leaders focus on Russia-US relations, as well as the Ukraine issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/putin-trump-phone-talk-providing-major-de-escalation-opportunity---rdif-head-1122215249.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94820b678d45395e583d50a84a0907c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-us relations, russia-nato showdown, putin trump talks. russian foreign policy
russia-us relations, russia-nato showdown, putin trump talks. russian foreign policy

Putin, Trump Have Working Relationship, Get Straight to Point in Talks – Lavrov

13:46 GMT 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
 In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump maintain a working relationship and immediately address substantive matters during phone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I believe the relationship established between the presidents during Donald Trump’s first term is a working one. They need no preludes or introductions. In their regular phone contacts, they immediately get to the heart of the matter. I think this is how work should be done. It is always better to state your position directly – this avoids illusions and unfulfilled hopes," Lavrov said, speaking at the Forum of the Future 2050.
Vladimir Putin speaking on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
World
Putin-Trump Phone Talk Providing 'Major De-Escalation Opportunity' - RDIF Head
Yesterday, 15:50 GMT
The presidents held their recent phone call on June 4. The contacts between the leaders focus on Russia-US relations, as well as the Ukraine issue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала