Putin, Trump Have Working Relationship, Get Straight to Point in Talks – Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump maintain a working relationship and immediately address substantive matters during phone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
The presidents held their recent phone call on June 4. The contacts between the leaders focus on Russia-US relations, as well as the Ukraine issue.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump maintain a working relationship and immediately address substantive matters during phone conversations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I believe the relationship established between the presidents during Donald Trump’s first term is a working one. They need no preludes or introductions. In their regular phone contacts, they immediately get to the heart of the matter. I think this is how work should be done. It is always better to state your position directly – this avoids illusions and unfulfilled hopes," Lavrov said, speaking at the Forum of the Future 2050.
The presidents held their recent phone call on June 4. The contacts between the leaders focus on Russia-US relations, as well as the Ukraine issue.