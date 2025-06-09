International
Russia
Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal
On June 9, in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
In exchange, an equal number of Ukrainian POWs were handed over, the ministry added.The Russian soldiers are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.All returning servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal

11:39 GMT 09.06.2025 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 09.06.2025)
On June 9, in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
In exchange, an equal number of Ukrainian POWs were handed over, the ministry added.
The Russian soldiers are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.
All returning servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Yesterday, 14:44 GMT
Yesterday, 14:44 GMT
