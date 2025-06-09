https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russia-returns-first-pows-under-25-in-istanbul-deal-1122218258.html

Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal

Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal

Sputnik International

On June 9, in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-06-09T11:39+0000

2025-06-09T11:39+0000

2025-06-09T12:36+0000

russia

russia

russian ministry of defense

russian defense ministry

istanbul

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/09/1122218652_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8e768af43ed4e0c01e727b9efa7a98.jpg

In exchange, an equal number of Ukrainian POWs were handed over, the ministry added.The Russian soldiers are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.All returning servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/dutch-journalist-calls-ukraines-refusal-to-accept-bodies-of-its-troops-crime-1122214715.html

russia

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity Sputnik International Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity 2025-06-09T11:39+0000 true PT0M14S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul deal, istanbul talks, russia-ukraine istanbul talks, ukraine crisis, russia pows istanbul