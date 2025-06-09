https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russia-returns-first-pows-under-25-in-istanbul-deal-1122218258.html
Russia Returns First POWs Under 25 in Istanbul Deal
On June 9, in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
In exchange, an equal number of Ukrainian POWs were handed over, the ministry added.The Russian soldiers are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.All returning servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry.
2025
11:39 GMT 09.06.2025
