Dutch Journalist Calls Ukraine's Refusal to Accept Bodies of Its Troops Crime
The independent journalist form the Netherlands, Sonja van den Ende, said on Sunday that the decision of the Ukrainian government not to reclaim the bodies of its soldiers, who fell on the battlefield, is a crime.
BRYANSK REGION, Russia (Sputnik) - The independent journalist form the Netherlands, Sonja van den Ende, said on Sunday that the decision of the Ukrainian government not to reclaim the bodies of its soldiers, who fell on the battlefield, is a crime.
"This is terrible, really, this is a crime, because these soldiers fought for the country, they were sent to fight on the front line, and now it looks like the Ukrainian government does not want to take them back. We knew that the there is a criminal regime in Kiev, and this situation proves it ... How can one do this to the families [of these soldiers]?" van den Ende told Sputnik after inspecting a refrigerator with the bodies of Ukrainian troops prepared for handover to Kiev, which the Russian Defense Ministry showed to journalists.
Van den Ende added that she alongside with several other European journalists tries to show its audience the real situation, and said that in the Netherlands, people are questioning more and more why support is being given to the Kiev regime. She also pointed to Russia's openness on the issue of exchange and transfer of bodies.
"I know many media that will show the footage of the refrigerators. And they will report that Ukraine has refused to accept them [the bodies]. I am sure that independent alternative media will make reports about it," she said.
The journalist added that the situations such as the one in Russia's Bryansk Region convince an increasing number of Europeans to follow alternative sources of information and study more closely the official position of Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.
On Saturday, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, had to comment on the situation with the prisoners of war exchange and the transfer of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies to Kiev in accordance with the Istanbul agreements, as the Ukrainian side did not appear at the proposed exchange site, although the date had been announced in advance.
Medinsky also said that global media representatives can travel to the site of the planned prisoner exchange with Ukraine and make sure that Russia is fully prepared for the operation.