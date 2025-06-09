https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/unfriendly-states-caught-red-handed-trying-to-arm-ukraine-with-russian-tech-1122216519.html

Unfriendly States Caught Red-Handed Trying to Arm Ukraine With Russian Tech

Unfriendly States Caught Red-Handed Trying to Arm Ukraine With Russian Tech

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of attempts by unfriendly countries to obtain weapons and military equipment for Kiev in Russia is unprecedented, Russia's...

Since October 1, 2023, Russian law enforcement officers have prevented 236 cases of illegal export of drones, optical, aviation and other equipment from the country, the FSB said, adding that the activities of groups of Ukrainian and Western citizens involved in the illegal supply of aircraft components to Kiev were repeatedly stopped in 2024. There is evidence that the Ukrainian aviation industry is experiencing greatest shortage of Russian components and Ukraine is in dire need of spare parts to repair its aircraft, which were damaged by the Russian military during the operation, the FSB said. Additionally, Kiev tried to create a stable channel for smuggling Russian aviation products to fulfill its state defense order.

