09.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of attempts by unfriendly countries to obtain weapons and military equipment for Kiev in Russia is unprecedented, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
"In connection with growing external threats caused by the coordinated activities of unfriendly states to provide material and technical assistance to Ukrainian armed formations, security agencies have encountered an unprecedented number of attempts to obtain weapons and military equipment necessary for the Kiev regime to maintain its combat potential. It has been established that the said activity is controlled by foreign intelligence services and is large-scale in nature and manifests itself in aspirations for a wide range of products of enterprises of Russian defense industry," a FSB representative said in a video address.
Since October 1, 2023, Russian law enforcement officers have prevented 236 cases of illegal export of drones, optical, aviation and other equipment from the country, the FSB said, adding that the activities of groups of Ukrainian and Western citizens involved in the illegal supply of aircraft components to Kiev were repeatedly stopped in 2024.
There is evidence that the Ukrainian aviation industry is experiencing greatest shortage of Russian components and Ukraine is in dire need of spare parts to repair its aircraft, which were damaged by the Russian military during the operation, the FSB said.
Additionally, Kiev tried to create a stable channel for smuggling Russian aviation products to fulfill its state defense order.