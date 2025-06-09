International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/us-to-ask-china-to-boost-rare-earths-exports-at-upcoming-meeting-1122216876.html
US to Ask China to Boost Rare Earths Exports at Upcoming Meeting
US to Ask China to Boost Rare Earths Exports at Upcoming Meeting
Sputnik International
The United States will ask China to increase rare earth metals exports at talks in London, Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said.
2025-06-09T08:27+0000
2025-06-09T08:27+0000
americas
us
us import tariffs
us-china trade war
us hegemony
us-china relations
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/08/1121841390_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_7867eef9100513ab6fe12100627f5f5d.jpg
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet with a Chinese delegation in London on June 9 to resolve trade disagreements between the two countries. In early April, China placed 16 US companies on an export control list for dual-use goods, according to a document published by the Chinese Commerce Ministry. As the New York Times noted, Beijing suspended exports of a wide range of essential minerals and magnets, which are needed, in particular, to assemble cars, drones, robots and rockets. On Saturday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced its readiness to strengthen dialogue with other countries on export controls for rare earth elements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/us-auto-industry-on-edge-as-china-tweaks-rare-earth-restrictions-1122170680.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/08/1121841390_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_2db69e9da00bae8051797fd3be24ec3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china relations, us-china trade war, us-china ties, us hegemony
us-china relations, us-china trade war, us-china ties, us hegemony

US to Ask China to Boost Rare Earths Exports at Upcoming Meeting

08:27 GMT 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Business WireA rare earth magnet being inspected at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
A rare earth magnet being inspected at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2025
© AP Photo / Business Wire
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will ask China to increase rare earth metals exports at talks in London, Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet with a Chinese delegation in London on June 9 to resolve trade disagreements between the two countries.

"Those exports of critical minerals have been getting released at a rate that is, you know, higher than it was, but not as high as we believe we agreed to in Geneva," Hassett told the media. "We want the rare earths, the magnets that are crucial for cell phones and everything else, to flow just as they did before the beginning of April."

A woman walks towards a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
Economy
US Auto Industry on Edge as China Tweaks Rare Earth Restrictions
2 June, 08:51 GMT
In early April, China placed 16 US companies on an export control list for dual-use goods, according to a document published by the Chinese Commerce Ministry. As the New York Times noted, Beijing suspended exports of a wide range of essential minerals and magnets, which are needed, in particular, to assemble cars, drones, robots and rockets. On Saturday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced its readiness to strengthen dialogue with other countries on export controls for rare earth elements.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала