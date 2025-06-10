https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/iran-unveils-access-to-israels-missile-program-vows-to-share-intel-1122224162.html

Iran Unveils Access to Israel's Missile Program, Vows to Share Intel

Iran has gained access to Israel's missile program and plans to share some data with anti-Israeli groups, the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran said on Tuesday.

"Another part of the documents received is related to [Israel's] military and missile programs, as well as technical documentation related to dual-use scientific and technical projects," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that a significant part of the documents will be used by the armed forces of Iran, while the other part will be shared with friendly countries or will be provided to organizations and anti-Israeli groups.Earlier this month, the Tasnim agency reported that Iran had received a wide range of confidential documents on Israel's nuclear sector. Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib described the documents as "a treasure trove of intelligence information" that will strengthen the country's offensive potential.

