"Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, consistently advocates strengthening collective mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on the use of pathogenic microorganisms and toxins," Putin said in his address to the participants and organizers of the fifth international scientific and practical conference "Global Threats to Biological Security. Problems and Solutions." Issues of ensuring biological security are becoming particularly acute, including due to the general instability in the world and the lack of progress in achieving the goals of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the president said.
Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs
09:26 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 10.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia advocates strengthening mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, consistently advocates strengthening collective mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction
based on the use of pathogenic microorganisms and toxins," Putin said in his address to the participants and organizers of the fifth international scientific and practical conference "Global Threats to Biological Security. Problems and Solutions."
Issues of ensuring biological security are becoming particularly acute, including due to the general instability in the world and the lack of progress in achieving the goals of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the president said.
"Of course, interaction in this area must be carried out with strict observance of the principles of equality and respect for the sovereignty of all states," Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to help in responding to biological threats, outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases in any region of the world.
