International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/putin-calls-for-stronger-action-on-pathogen-based-wmd-1122222804.html
Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs
Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs
Sputnik International
Russia advocates strengthening mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2025-06-10T09:26+0000
2025-06-10T10:30+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
weapons of mass destruction (wmd)
arms
development
toxin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026346_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69f38fc17afa6d6086008d9bd25ef77b.jpg
"Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, consistently advocates strengthening collective mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on the use of pathogenic microorganisms and toxins," Putin said in his address to the participants and organizers of the fifth international scientific and practical conference "Global Threats to Biological Security. Problems and Solutions." Issues of ensuring biological security are becoming particularly acute, including due to the general instability in the world and the lack of progress in achieving the goals of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/business-as-usual-us-pursues-research-linked-to-weapons-of-mass-destruction-1121247683.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026346_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89bdbc3cf3592ae1f392061312920fc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pathogen-based wmd, russian president vladimir putin, pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, weapons of mass destruction
pathogen-based wmd, russian president vladimir putin, pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, weapons of mass destruction

Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs

09:26 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 10.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Kazakov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia advocates strengthening mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, consistently advocates strengthening collective mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on the use of pathogenic microorganisms and toxins," Putin said in his address to the participants and organizers of the fifth international scientific and practical conference "Global Threats to Biological Security. Problems and Solutions."
Issues of ensuring biological security are becoming particularly acute, including due to the general instability in the world and the lack of progress in achieving the goals of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the president said.
"Of course, interaction in this area must be carried out with strict observance of the principles of equality and respect for the sovereignty of all states," Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to help in responding to biological threats, outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases in any region of the world.
Gas Mask - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
Americas
Business as Usual: US Pursues Research Linked to Weapons of Mass Destruction
23 December 2024, 18:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала