https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/putin-calls-for-stronger-action-on-pathogen-based-wmd-1122222804.html

Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs

Putin Calls for Stronger Measures to Contain Pathogen-Based WMDs

Sputnik International

Russia advocates strengthening mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2025-06-10T09:26+0000

2025-06-10T09:26+0000

2025-06-10T10:30+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

weapons of mass destruction (wmd)

arms

development

toxin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026346_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69f38fc17afa6d6086008d9bd25ef77b.jpg

"Russia, together with partners from friendly countries, consistently advocates strengthening collective mechanisms to contain the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on the use of pathogenic microorganisms and toxins," Putin said in his address to the participants and organizers of the fifth international scientific and practical conference "Global Threats to Biological Security. Problems and Solutions." Issues of ensuring biological security are becoming particularly acute, including due to the general instability in the world and the lack of progress in achieving the goals of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/business-as-usual-us-pursues-research-linked-to-weapons-of-mass-destruction-1121247683.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pathogen-based wmd, russian president vladimir putin, pathogenic microorganisms and toxins, weapons of mass destruction