US Funding for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to Be Reduced in 2026 Budget

The Trump administration is planning to reduce funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the fiscal year 2026 budget as it better serves US national interests amid competing issues around the globe, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.

"It is a reduction in this budget. As you know, this administration takes a very different view of that conflict. We believe a negotiated, peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation's interests, especially with all the competing interests around the globe," Hegseth told a House Appropriations Committee hearing when asked if the Trump administration plans to include funding for the USAI in its 2026 budget.

