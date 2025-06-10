International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/us-funding-for-ukraine-security-assistance-initiative-to-be-reduced-in-2026-budget-1122225264.html
US Funding for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to Be Reduced in 2026 Budget
US Funding for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to Be Reduced in 2026 Budget
The Trump administration is planning to reduce funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the fiscal year 2026 budget as it better serves US national interests amid competing issues around the globe, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.
16:29 GMT 10.06.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Trump administration is planning to reduce funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the fiscal year 2026 budget as it better serves US national interests amid competing issues around the globe, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.
"It is a reduction in this budget. As you know, this administration takes a very different view of that conflict. We believe a negotiated, peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation's interests, especially with all the competing interests around the globe," Hegseth told a House Appropriations Committee hearing when asked if the Trump administration plans to include funding for the USAI in its 2026 budget.
The White House in Washington DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
World
US Cuts Military Aid From Rare Minerals Deal With Ukraine – No Guarantees, No Strings Attached
1 May, 09:36 GMT
