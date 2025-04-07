International
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll
Sputnik International
79% of Republicans were against further financial aid to Ukraine, a survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal discovered.
Unlike 83% of Democrats who continue to support pumping US financial aid to Ukraine, 79% of Republicans oppose such spending, a Wall Street Journal survey revealed. Additionally, only 31% of Trump’s GOP base view NATO favorably, compared to 81% of Democrats. At least 62% of American voters believe that expanding US territory by including Greenland and Canada is a bad idea, according to the survey.Only 25% of the respondents support this idea, while the remaining 13% said they did not know the answer to this question or refused to answer it at all. That said, more than half of Republicans (51%) support US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial expansion.
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll

05:48 GMT 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
The survey, carried out among 1,500 registered voters from March 27 to April 1, laid bare growing divisions between the two political parties over American foreign policy.
Unlike 83% of Democrats who continue to support pumping US financial aid to Ukraine, 79% of Republicans oppose such spending, a Wall Street Journal survey revealed.
Additionally, only 31% of Trump’s GOP base view NATO favorably, compared to 81% of Democrats.
At least 62% of American voters believe that expanding US territory by including Greenland and Canada is a bad idea, according to the survey.
Only 25% of the respondents support this idea, while the remaining 13% said they did not know the answer to this question or refused to answer it at all. That said, more than half of Republicans (51%) support US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial expansion.
