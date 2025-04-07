https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/republican-voters-on-ukraine-aid-time-to-turn-off-the-cash-spigot---poll-1121752057.html
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll
79% of Republicans were against further financial aid to Ukraine, a survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal discovered.
Unlike 83% of Democrats who continue to support pumping US financial aid to Ukraine, 79% of Republicans oppose such spending, a Wall Street Journal survey revealed. Additionally, only 31% of Trump's GOP base view NATO favorably, compared to 81% of Democrats. At least 62% of American voters believe that expanding US territory by including Greenland and Canada is a bad idea, according to the survey.Only 25% of the respondents support this idea, while the remaining 13% said they did not know the answer to this question or refused to answer it at all. That said, more than half of Republicans (51%) support US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial expansion.
Republican Voters on Ukraine Aid: Time to Turn Off the Cash Spigot - Poll
The survey, carried out among 1,500 registered voters from March 27 to April 1, laid bare growing divisions between the two political parties over American foreign policy.
Unlike 83% of Democrats who continue to support pumping US financial aid to Ukraine
, 79% of Republicans oppose such spending, a Wall Street Journal survey revealed.
Additionally, only 31% of Trump’s GOP base view NATO
favorably, compared to 81% of Democrats.
At least 62% of American voters believe that expanding US territory by including Greenland
and Canada is a bad idea, according to the survey.
Only 25% of the respondents support this idea, while the remaining 13% said they did not know the answer to this question or refused to answer it at all. That said, more than half of Republicans (51%) support US President Donald Trump's statements about territorial expansion.