Almost 40% of Ukrainians Ready for Territorial Concessions to End Military Conflict - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-eight percent of Ukrainians are ready for territorial concessions for the sake of a speedy end to military actions, a poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed.
Two years ago only 10% of respondents were ready for territorial concessions to achieve peace, while 84% were categorically against them, the report said on Tuesday. However, now the number of those opposed to a speedy end to the conflict through territorial concessions has dropped to 52%, the report added.
The poll was conducted in late May and early June and surveyed 2,004 people.