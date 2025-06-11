https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/almost-40-of-ukrainians-ready-for-territorial-concessions-to-end-military-conflict---poll-1122227823.html

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Ready for Territorial Concessions to End Military Conflict - Poll

Thirty-eight percent of Ukrainians are ready for territorial concessions for the sake of a speedy end to military actions, a poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed.

Two years ago only 10% of respondents were ready for territorial concessions to achieve peace, while 84% were categorically against them, the report said on Tuesday. However, now the number of those opposed to a speedy end to the conflict through territorial concessions has dropped to 52%, the report added. The poll was conducted in late May and early June and surveyed 2,004 people.

