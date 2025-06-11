https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/cuba-to-be-represented-at-russias-spief-by-foreign-trade-minister-1122228800.html

Cuba to Be Represented at Russia's SPIEF by Foreign Trade Minister

Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga will head the Cuban delegation at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Cuban Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment will go to St.Petersburg," the embassy said. SPIEF will take place in St.Petersburg from June 18-21. Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent organization, is the forum's information partner.

