Over 280 Applications Filed for Adaptive Clothing Competition Within SPIEF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fashion designers from Russia and seven other countries have submitted over 280 applications to the adaptive clothing competition which will be held during the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Forum (SPIEF), Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.
The competition will be held from June 17-19, and will culminate with a fashion show at which the best designers’ clothes will be presented.
"This year, 286 applications from designers from 67 Russian regions and seven foreign states, [namely] Belarus, Turkey, Jordan, Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan and Costa Rica, have been submitted to the competition," Rosscongress said.
Anna Tsivileva, Russian deputy defense minister and head of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, stressed the importance of making adapting clothes, calling it an important step towards the creation of an inclusive society where everyone will feel comfortable.
SPIEF will take place in St. Petersburg
from June 18-21. Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent organization, is the forum's information partner.