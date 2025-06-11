https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/over-280-applications-filed-for-adaptive-clothing-competition-within-spief-1122228681.html

Over 280 Applications Filed for Adaptive Clothing Competition Within SPIEF

Fashion designers from Russia and seven other countries have submitted over 280 applications to the adaptive clothing competition which will be held during the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Forum (SPIEF), Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

russia

forum

fashion

The competition will be held from June 17-19, and will culminate with a fashion show at which the best designers’ clothes will be presented. Anna Tsivileva, Russian deputy defense minister and head of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, stressed the importance of making adapting clothes, calling it an important step towards the creation of an inclusive society where everyone will feel comfortable. SPIEF will take place in St. Petersburg from June 18-21. Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent organization, is the forum's information partner.

russia

