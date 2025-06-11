https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/defense-exhibition-with-russian-participation-opens-in-indonesia-1122226970.html
Defense Exhibition With Russian Participation Opens in Indonesia
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Indo Defence Expo and Forum opened in Jakarta on Wednesday to showcase the latest weapons and defense systems from both Indonesian and foreign suppliers, including Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto opened the exhibition and together with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin viewed all the stands.
Russia is represented by state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec state corporation. It will showcase 250 types of weapons and machinery, including those adapted for the Indonesian army. Many of them have already been combat-tested.
Russia's stand includes the Su-57E fifth-generation
and Su-35 4++ generation fighter jets and paired munitions, including Kh-31PD and Kh-35UE guided missiles, as well as IL-78MK-90A refueling tankers, Ka-52E and Mi-17 helicopters and drones. Rosoboronexport will also introduce machinery for littoral operations - the Project 22160 patrol ship and Project 20382 Tigr-class corvette as well as the BK-16 and BK-10 high-speed assault boats, which can operate on the high seas and in the littoral zone, in numerous straits and rivers crossing Indonesia.
Among the armored vehicles showcased at Russia's stand will be the Sprut light amphibious tank and BMP-3F IFV, capable of operating in the zones with many water obstacles. Additionally, Rosoboronexport will showcase submarines, coastal ships, air defense systems, such as S-400 Triumf and S-350E Vityaz SAM systems, Pantsir-S1M SPAAGM system, Verba MANPADS and counter-drone systems.
The exhibition will run through Saturday.