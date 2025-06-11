https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/iran-successfully-tests-missile-with-2-tonne-warhead-1122228207.html

Iran Successfully Tests Missile With 2-Tonne Warhead

Iran has successfully tested its first missile equipped with a two-tonne warhead, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday.

"We have achieved great success in the country's defense sector. Our latest success [in the defense field] came last week when we conducted a very successful test of a missile with a warhead weighing two tonnes," the minister was quoted by the SNN broadcaster as saying. Nasirzadeh provided no further details about the test, but warned that Iran is prepared to strike all US military bases in the Middle East if "war is imposed" on the country. The minister suggested a military confrontation between Iran and the US could arise if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program are suspended. In this case the US may begin military action against Iran, while all US bases in the Middle East will be within missile reach of Iran, he added. Since April 12, Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman. The latest round took place on May 23. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced mechanisms proposed by Oman that could help remove obstacles to achieving progress in the talks. Such progress, the Iranian minister said, is possible in one or two rounds. Before the fifth round, the differences between the two sides escalated as Washington demanded to fully stop uranium enrichment in Iran, but Tehran rejected such demands and stressed that both states would not reach any agreements unless the US stops insisting on this condition. However, in late May, Araghchi said that Iran was ready to allow greater oversight of its nuclear activities to build trust and demonstrate transparency. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Tuesday that the sixth round of the indirect talks between Iran and the US is planned to be held in the Omani capital of Muscat on June 15.

