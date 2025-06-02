https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/iran-ready-to-prove-peaceful-nature-of-its-nuclear-program---foreign-minister-1122175236.html

Iran Ready to Prove Peaceful Nature of Its Nuclear Program - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, June 2 (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to take measures to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and does not plan to give up uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign MInister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

"Iran is ready to take measures to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Iran is not going to give up its nuclear program. Uranium enrichment is our right based on international agreements, and this right cannot be taken away from us. We will not accept any demands that go against the rights of the Iranian people," Araghchi told reporters Monday after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo.Iran supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) proposal to create a nuclear-weapons-free zone in the Middle East, the top Iranian diplomat said, adding that Iran was "one of the architects of that initiative" and was seeking to implement it as well. Araghchi said he held a meeting on this issue with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.Separately on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Iran will respond to the US's latest nuclear offer "based on the principles and rights of the Iranian nation," and will not bend to radical and maximalist demands.Iran supports and is pursuing a nuclear weapons-free West Asia, and Israel "is the only obstacle to the realization of a region free from nuclear arms," Baghaei said.Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, have held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23. Following the talks, Araghchi announced the mechanisms proposed by Oman that could help remove obstacles to achieving progress in the talks. Such progress, the Iranian minister said, is possible in one or two rounds. At the same time, tensions between the parties heightened before the fifth round. The US demanded that Iran abandon uranium enrichment, which Tehran rejected, indicating that the parties would not be able to reach an agreement if the US insisted on Tehran abandoning uranium enrichment technology. However, Iran allowed for the possibility of reducing its levels of uranium enrichment, and expressed readiness to allow greater control over its nuclear activities to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

