https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/nato-gearing-up-for-direct-showdown-with-russia--top-russian-diplomat--1122225523.html

NATO Gearing Up for Direct Showdown With Russia – Top Russian Diplomat

NATO Gearing Up for Direct Showdown With Russia – Top Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

NATO is retooling its armed forces, boosting military budgets, and revamping its command structure – all with one target in mind: Russia, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

2025-06-11T05:21+0000

2025-06-11T05:21+0000

2025-06-11T05:21+0000

world

military & intelligence

russia

nato

russian foreign ministry

alexander grushko

drills

mark rutte

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg

NATO is retooling its armed forces, boosting military budgets, and revamping its command structure – all with one target in mind: Russia, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. All the recent NATO drills and the full-blown military buildup are, by and large, “being tailored to the task of a direct military clash with Russia,” he warned on the sidelines of the Forum of the Future 2050. According to him, this aggressive military planning is a reality that today determines Russia’s military-political relations with NATO states. Russia has long sounded the alarm over the bloc’s growing footprint near its borders. While the alliance claims it’s all about “containing” an alleged Russian “threat,” the Kremlin sees it as provocation.The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that it remains open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal footing, urging the West to abandon its course toward militarization of the continent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/nato-chief-urges-members-to-raise-spending-to-5-or-brush-up-on-their-russian-1122221859.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato is gearing up for direct military clash with russia, nato drills near russia's border, nato threat, russia-nato showdown, russian military capacity, russian military-industrial complex