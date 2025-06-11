https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/putins-aide-russia-wants-peace-but-ukraine-must-stop-playing-wests-proxy--1122226684.html

Putin’s Aide: Russia Wants Peace, but Ukraine Must Stop Playing West’s Proxy

Putin’s Aide: Russia Wants Peace, but Ukraine Must Stop Playing West’s Proxy

Sputnik International

Russia wants peace, but if Ukraine “keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond,” senior Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told The Wall Street Journal.

2025-06-11T07:15+0000

2025-06-11T07:15+0000

2025-06-11T07:15+0000

world

russia

ukraine

vladimir medinsky

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_1913dc0973bfeb39e0a06c204687db0f.jpg

Russia wants peace, but if Ukraine “keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond,” senior Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told The Wall Street Journal. Long wars with Russia end in inevitable defeat for its enemies, warned the chief negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine, citing a 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th century. He underscored that the West’s mistake is that it views the Ukraine conflict as something similar to those between England and France – two countries with their own distinct histories and cultures. With Ukraine, it is a fight between two states with a common language and culture that are essentially destined to be close allies. Earlier, in an interview on The Rick Sanchez Effect RT show, Medinsky noted that the Ukrainian delegation in 2022 appeared more autonomous and willing to engage.However, by 2025 the Ukrainians seemed more constrained, he noted, suggesting this indicated growing external influence over the Zelensky regime's positions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russian-delegation-head-reflects-on-ukraines-shifting-negotiating-position-1122220871.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russsia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, istanbul talks, hostilities ukraine, ukraine istanbul talks