Russia wants peace, but if Ukraine “keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond,” senior Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told The Wall Street Journal.
Vladimir Medinsky previously underscored that a mutually acceptable agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached quickly — if the Ukrainian side were to prioritize national interests over external guidance.
Russia wants peace
, but if Ukraine “keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond,” senior Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told The Wall Street Journal.
Long wars with Russia end in inevitable defeat for its enemies, warned the chief negotiator
in peace talks with Ukraine, citing a 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th century.
He underscored that the West’s mistake is that it views the Ukraine conflict as something similar to those between England and France – two countries with their own distinct histories and cultures.
With Ukraine, it is a fight between two states with a common language and culture that are essentially destined to be close allies.
“This is like a conflict between two brothers—one older and one younger—about who is smarter and more important,” he said, adding: “This conflict sadly deepens our differences, and that’s why we want it to end as soon as possible.”
Earlier, in an interview on The Rick Sanchez Effect RT show, Medinsky noted
that the Ukrainian delegation in 2022 appeared more autonomous and willing to engage.
However, by 2025 the Ukrainians seemed more constrained, he noted, suggesting this indicated growing external influence over the Zelensky regime's positions.