Russia Holds All the Cards: Ukraine’s Drone Strikes are Just Delay Tactics – Experts

Russia dominates the battlefield, and one-off drone attacks by Ukraine are powerless to change that, Major General (retired) Shashi Bhushan Asthana, director of the United Services Institution (USI) of India, told Sputnik.

Here's how experts highlighted the key takeaways from the talks to Sputnik:Ukraine Does Not Want PeaceStrikes on Russian airfields just before the Istanbul talks revealed Ukraine’s rejection of peace, noted Kimura Mitsuhide, head of Japan’s Issuikai party.As for Volodymyr Zelensky’s fixation on a 30-day ceasefire – it’s a stalling tactic, he argued. Mitsuhide added that Russia’s push for Ukrainian elections aims to legitimize any future deal.Ukraine’s insistence on a 30-day truce will only drag out the fighting, deepening its human losses and plunging its economy further into crisis, Japanese economist Yukio Asazuma remarked.Core Territorial IssueUkraine realistically has no option but to accept Russia’s rightful demand for the full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its new territories: the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, Asthana noted.Crimea must be recognized internationally as part of Russia, Kimura stressed, observing that the territorial demands are about “protecting civilians, stability, and the rights of Russian-speaking people.”Ukraine's True Priorities ExposedThe agreed big prisoner swap is a win, but Zelensky’s rejection of Russia’s ceasefire to return bodies exposes Ukraine’s real priorities, Kimura said, adding:

