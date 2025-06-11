https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/trumps-return-to-white-house-brings-positive-change-to-us---musks-father-1122226553.html

Trump's Return to White House Brings Positive Change to US - Musk's Father

Trump's Return to White House Brings Positive Change to US - Musk's Father

Sputnik International

In a candid interview with Sputnik, Errol Musk, father of tech mogul Elon Musk, shared his thoughts on recent political developments and his admiration for... 11.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-11T06:59+0000

2025-06-11T06:59+0000

2025-06-11T06:59+0000

world

elon musk

donald trump

moscow

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226398_6:0:1258:704_1920x0_80_0_0_06296f539b7ee6786ef837d50a5ea43a.jpg

US President Donald Trump's return to the White House has led to positive change in the country after his predecessor, Joe Biden, made life worse for Americans, tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, told Sputnik.He commented that the chaos has been subdued to the point where in recent weeks, with both Elon and Trump having cleared the field of opposition, the two of them turned on each other. According to Errol Musk, this kind of behavior can be expected in such a stressful environment.Errol Musk also expressed his admiration for Moscow, describing the city as the most impressive capital he had ever visited.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/republicans-fear-musk-may-become-powerful-party-foe-amid-clash-with-trump--1122200027.html

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, donald trump, moscow, sputnik