Trump's Return to White House Brings Positive Change to US - Musk's Father
In a candid interview with Sputnik, Errol Musk, father of tech mogul Elon Musk, shared his thoughts on recent political developments and his admiration for Moscow.
US President Donald Trump's return to the White House has led to positive change in the country after his predecessor, Joe Biden, made life worse for Americans, tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, told Sputnik.He commented that the chaos has been subdued to the point where in recent weeks, with both Elon and Trump having cleared the field of opposition, the two of them turned on each other. According to Errol Musk, this kind of behavior can be expected in such a stressful environment.Errol Musk also expressed his admiration for Moscow, describing the city as the most impressive capital he had ever visited.
US President Donald Trump's return to the White House has led to positive change in the country after his predecessor, Joe Biden, made life worse for Americans, tech billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, told Sputnik.
"I could feel the change, obviously, and from the moment that Trump won the election everything just improved almost miraculously overnight. Suddenly people were breathing freely again. Suddenly there seemed hope for the future," Errol Musk said.
He commented that the chaos has been subdued to the point where in recent weeks, with both Elon and Trump having cleared the field of opposition, the two of them turned on each other. According to Errol Musk, this kind of behavior can be expected in such a stressful environment.
Errol Musk also expressed his admiration for Moscow, describing the city as the most impressive capital he had ever visited.
“Moscow is absolutely marvelous... I had no idea that Moscow is what it is. It is by far, we're not talking about a little bit, by far the best looking city, capital city in the world," Elon Musk's father told Sputnik.