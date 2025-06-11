https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/us-senator-says-concerned-over-elimination-of-aid-to-ukraine-in-pentagon-budget-request-1122228948.html
US Senator Says Concerned Over Elimination of Aid to Ukraine in Pentagon Budget Request
Sen. Chris Coons voiced his concerns on Wednesday regarding the complete removal of aid for Ukraine in the Pentagon's budget request for fiscal year 2026.
"It seems to me concerning that the 2026 [Pentagon budget] request eliminates aid to Ukraine entirely," Coons said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth noted on Tuesday that the Trump administration is planning to reduce funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the fiscal year 2026 budget as it better serves US national interests amid competing issues around the globe. He added during a congressional testimony that a negotiated, peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties. Since 2022, the US Congress has authorized more than $175 billion in aid packages for Ukraine, including nearly $70 billion in military assistance alone. The Trump administration has not sought additional funding for Ukraine from Congress. However, it has not hindered the delivery of military equipment and munitions authorized by the Biden administration.
