Boeing 787 Crash in India: What is Known so Far?

A passenger plane crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat near the Ahmedabad airport A passenger plane crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat near the Ahmedabad airport

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonged to Air India, the airline said The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonged to Air India, the airline said

Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London

Indian aviation authorities confirm that 242 people on board of crashed plane, including 2 pilots, 10 flight attendants Indian aviation authorities confirm that 242 people on board of crashed plane, including 2 pilots, 10 flight attendants

The signal from the passenger The signal from the passenger plane that crashed in India vanished less than one minute after takeoff, according to Flightradar24

The pilots of the plane that crashed in India sent a distress signal to the dispatch service shortly after takeoff, according to the Indian civil aviation regulator The pilots of the plane that crashed in India sent a distress signal to the dispatch service shortly after takeoff, according to the Indian civil aviation regulator

President Putin has expressed his deep condolences to the leadership of India over the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport President Putin has expressed his deep condolences to the leadership of India over the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport