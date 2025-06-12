International
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India confirmed on Thursday that 242 people were on board of the plane that crashed in the country.
Boeing 787 Crash in India: What is Known so Far?

09:58 GMT 12.06.2025 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 12.06.2025)
Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025.
Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India confirmed on Thursday that 242 people were on board of the plane that crashed in the country.
A passenger plane crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat near the Ahmedabad airport
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonged to Air India, the airline said
Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London
Indian aviation authorities confirm that 242 people on board of crashed plane, including 2 pilots, 10 flight attendants
The signal from the passenger plane that crashed in India vanished less than one minute after takeoff, according to Flightradar24
The pilots of the plane that crashed in India sent a distress signal to the dispatch service shortly after takeoff, according to the Indian civil aviation regulator
President Putin has expressed his deep condolences to the leadership of India over the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport
The death toll from the plane crash in the Indian state of Gujarat has increased to 133
