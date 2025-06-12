Boeing 787 Crash in India: What is Known so Far?

A passenger plane crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat near the Ahmedabad airport
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner belonged to Air India, the airline said
Flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London
Indian aviation authorities confirm that 242 people on board of crashed plane, including 2 pilots, 10 flight attendants
The signal from the passenger plane that crashed in India vanished less than one minute after takeoff, according to Flightradar24
The pilots of the plane that crashed in India sent a distress signal to the dispatch service shortly after takeoff, according to the Indian civil aviation regulator
President Putin has expressed his deep condolences to the leadership of India over the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport
The death toll from the plane crash in the Indian state of Gujarat has increased to 133
pic.twitter.com/GKFI46FwOv ⚡️🇮🇳 FIRST VIDEO OF AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH WITH OVER 250 PEOPLE ON BOARD— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) June 12, 2025
एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटना का पहला वीडियो, जिसमें रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 250 से अधिक लोग सवार थे
🚨🇮🇳 PASSENGER PLANE CRASHES NEAR AHMEDABAD AIRPORT IN INDIA - REPORTS— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) June 12, 2025
भारत में अहमदाबाद हवाई अड्डे के पास यात्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त - रिपोर्ट
Smoke seen in the area pic.twitter.com/FD231QQlWh