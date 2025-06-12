https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/group-of-russian-soldiers-returned-from-kiev-controlled-territory-ukrainian-prisoners-exchanged-1122232512.html

Group of Russian Soldiers Returned From Kiev-Controlled Territory, Ukrainian Prisoners Exchanged

The third group of Russian servicepeople returned from the territory controlled by Kiev as part of the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On June 12 of this year, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 of this year in Istanbul, a group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement said.In return, a group of prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine was transferred to Kiev, the ministry said.The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the ministry added.The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed its readiness to carry out prisoner exchanges — Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel for Russian servicemen — on a daily basis, in accordance with the schedule agreed upon in Istanbul.Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side is not prepared to conduct exchanges with the same level of promptness, the ministry stated.

