Iran Prepares Missile Barrage If Israel Strikes – Report

Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The New York Times reports.

Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The New York Times reports.A barrage of hundreds of ballistic missiles will be launched at Israel without hesitation, a senior Iranian official warned. Iranian officials also reacted to remarks by US General Michael E. Kurilla, the head of Central Command, as he testified before a House committee that he had presented Donald Trump with “a wide range of options” for a potential strike against Iran. Iran’s mission to the UN denounced General Kurilla’s comments in a social media post as “militarism” that “fuels instability.”

