Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The New York Times reports.
Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The New York Times reports.A barrage of hundreds of ballistic missiles will be launched at Israel without hesitation, a senior Iranian official warned. Iranian officials also reacted to remarks by US General Michael E. Kurilla, the head of Central Command, as he testified before a House committee that he had presented Donald Trump with “a wide range of options” for a potential strike against Iran. Iran’s mission to the UN denounced General Kurilla’s comments in a social media post as “militarism” that “fuels instability.”
Iran Prepares Missile Barrage If Israel Strikes – Report

06:50 GMT 12.06.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran and has already briefed US officials, CBS News reported earlier. It added that anticipating potential Iranian retaliation, particularly against American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some citizens to leave the region.
Iranian military and government leaders have already met to plan their response to a possible Israeli strike, The New York Times reports.
A barrage of hundreds of ballistic missiles will be launched at Israel without hesitation, a senior Iranian official warned.
Iranian officials also reacted to remarks by US General Michael E. Kurilla, the head of Central Command, as he testified before a House committee that he had presented Donald Trump with “a wide range of options” for a potential strike against Iran.
Iran’s mission to the UN denounced General Kurilla’s comments in a social media post as “militarism” that “fuels instability.”
