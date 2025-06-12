https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/israel-poised-for-strike-on-iran--us-braces-for-fallout--1122230375.html
Israel Poised for Strike on Iran – US Braces for Fallout
Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran and has already briefed US officials, CBS News reports.
Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran and has already briefed US officials, CBS News reports. Anticipating potential Iranian retaliation, particularly against American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some citizens to leave the region. The State Department has ordered non-essential government personnel to evacuate Iraq, citing “heightened regional tensions.” Meanwhile, the Pentagon is allowing military families to voluntarily depart bases across the Middle East, according to a defense official. US president Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still plans to move ahead with a sixth round of nuclear talks with Iran in the coming days, the report added. When asked about the evacuation notice, Trump told reporters: “It could be a dangerous place. We’ll see what happens.” Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh didn’t mince words, warning that if nuclear talks fail and “a conflict is imposed on us,” Tehran will target all US bases in host countries.
Israel notified the Trump administration in early May that it was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, a report by The New York Times stated earlier, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might order a strike even if the US makes a deal with the Islamic Republic.
Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran
and has already briefed US officials, CBS News
reports.
Anticipating potential Iranian retaliation, particularly against American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some citizens to leave the region.
The State Department has ordered non-essential government personnel to evacuate Iraq, citing “heightened regional tensions.”
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is allowing military families to voluntarily depart bases across the Middle East, according to a defense official.
US president Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still plans to move ahead with a sixth round of nuclear talks with Iran in the coming days, the report added.
When asked about the evacuation notice, Trump told reporters: “It could be a dangerous place. We’ll see what happens.”
Iran and the US, with the mediation of Oman, have held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. The last of them took place in Rome on May 23. At the same time, tensions between the parties heightened before the fifth round. The US demanded that Iran abandon uranium enrichment, which Tehran rejected, indicating that the parties would not be able to reach an agreement if the US insisted on Tehran abandoning uranium enrichment technology.
Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh didn’t mince words, warning that if nuclear talks fail and “a conflict is imposed on us,” Tehran will target all US bases in host countries.