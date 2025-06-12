https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/israel-poised-for-strike-on-iran--us-braces-for-fallout--1122230375.html

Israel Poised for Strike on Iran – US Braces for Fallout

Israel Poised for Strike on Iran – US Braces for Fallout

Sputnik International

Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran and has already briefed US officials, CBS News reports.

2025-06-12T05:39+0000

2025-06-12T05:39+0000

2025-06-12T05:39+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

israel

iraq

state department

pentagon

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg

Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation against Iran and has already briefed US officials, CBS News reports. Anticipating potential Iranian retaliation, particularly against American targets in Iraq, the US has advised some citizens to leave the region. The State Department has ordered non-essential government personnel to evacuate Iraq, citing “heightened regional tensions.” Meanwhile, the Pentagon is allowing military families to voluntarily depart bases across the Middle East, according to a defense official. US president Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still plans to move ahead with a sixth round of nuclear talks with Iran in the coming days, the report added. When asked about the evacuation notice, Trump told reporters: “It could be a dangerous place. We’ll see what happens.” Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh didn’t mince words, warning that if nuclear talks fail and “a conflict is imposed on us,” Tehran will target all US bases in host countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/israel-prepares-for-strikes-while-trump-teases-iran-deal-1122142933.html

israel

iraq

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israel-iran standoff, will israel strike iran, iran nuclear deal, israel ready to strike iran, us fears retaliation from iran, us orders non-essential government personnel to evacuate iraq