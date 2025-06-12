International
Over 310 People Killed in Plane Crash in India - Reports
Over 310 People Killed in Plane Crash in India - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 310 people have died in the passenger plane crash near India's Ahmedabad Airport, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing police.
The plane crashed onto the roof of a student dormitory of the B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital, killing at least some of those inside it, media reports said.Earlier in the day, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane 787 bound for London crashed minutes after taking off from the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India confirmed that 242 people were on board the plane, including two pilots and ten flight attendants.
15:37 GMT 12.06.2025 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 12.06.2025)
People stand around the debris of an airplane after it crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 310 people have died in the passenger plane crash near India's Ahmedabad Airport, media reported on Thursday, citing police.
The plane crashed onto the roof of a student dormitory of the B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital, killing at least some of those inside it, media reports said.
Earlier in the day, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane 787 bound for London crashed minutes after taking off from the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India confirmed that 242 people were on board the plane, including two pilots and ten flight attendants.
