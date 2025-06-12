https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/over-290-people-killed-in-plane-crash-in-india---reports-1122233584.html

Over 310 People Killed in Plane Crash in India - Reports

Over 310 People Killed in Plane Crash in India - Reports

Sputnik International

More than 310 people have died in the passenger plane crash near India's Ahmedabad Airport, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing police.

2025-06-12T15:37+0000

2025-06-12T15:37+0000

2025-06-12T16:10+0000

world

india

london

787 dreamliner

plane crash

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122233426_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fbadb3eec67f9704caa2033c23e7fff.jpg

The plane crashed onto the roof of a student dormitory of the B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital, killing at least some of those inside it, media reports said.Earlier in the day, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane 787 bound for London crashed minutes after taking off from the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India confirmed that 242 people were on board the plane, including two pilots and ten flight attendants.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/at-least-60-bodies-already-found-at-plane-crash-site-in-india-1122232855.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india's ahmedabad airport, plane crash in india, passenger plane crash