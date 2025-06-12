https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/at-least-60-bodies-already-found-at-plane-crash-site-in-india-1122232855.html
At Least 60 Bodies Already Found at Plane Crash Site in India
At least 60 bodies have been found at the passenger plane crash site in India, including 10 in the dormitory of the medical college on the roof of which the plane crashed, the Indian newspaper New Indian Express reported on Thursday.
At least 60 charred bodies have been recovered from the crash site, including ten from the dormitory of the medical college, the newspaper reported.The Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad said there are likely no survivors from the plane crash in India.Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India confirmed that 242 people were on board of the plane that crashed on the country, including two pilots and ten flight attendants. The pilots of the plane that crashed in India sent a distress signal to the dispatch service shortly after takeoff, the regulator said. Earlier in the day, media reported that a total of 133 people died in the accident.
