A significant portion of the enemy's destroyed and defeated equipment — up to 50% — is on the account of drone operators. A significant portion of the enemy's destroyed and defeated equipment — up to 50% — is on the account of drone operators.

Russia is currently creating drone forces as a separate branch of the military. Russia is currently creating drone forces as a separate branch of the military.

Russia needs "to complete the formation of an orbital group of spacecraft for various purposes in a timely manner and in full. This will improve the capabilities of all types of reconnaissance, as well as the control of troops and weapons in real time." Russia needs "to complete the formation of an orbital group of spacecraft for various purposes in a timely manner and in full. This will improve the capabilities of all types of reconnaissance, as well as the control of troops and weapons in real time."

The new state armament program should focus on the widespread introduction of promising technologies, including AI. The new state armament program should focus on the widespread introduction of promising technologies, including AI.