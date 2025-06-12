International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/russias-air-defense-forces-have-destroyed-over-80000-aerial-targets-to-date---putin-1122234067.html
Russia's Air Defense Forces Have Destroyed Over 80,000 Aerial Targets to Date - Putin
Russia's Air Defense Forces Have Destroyed Over 80,000 Aerial Targets to Date - Putin
Sputnik International
The Russian president made the comments at a meeting dedicated to the new state armament program on Thursday.
2025-06-12T17:39+0000
2025-06-12T17:47+0000
russia
military & intelligence
vladimir putin
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:0:3026:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_d15fcad501427c02172252b598ba7538.jpg
Other top statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/nuclear-triad-remains-guarantee-of-russia-sovereignty---putin-1122229680.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98dc8f3371f3d2d70e3e9b9dc07f49fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
how many aerial targets has russia destroyed in ukraine, how good are russia's air defenses
how many aerial targets has russia destroyed in ukraine, how good are russia's air defenses

Russia's Air Defense Forces Have Destroyed Over 80,000 Aerial Targets to Date - Putin

17:39 GMT 12.06.2025 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 12.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian president made the comments at a meeting dedicated to the new state armament program on Thursday.
"Since the start of the special military operation, air defense forces have destroyed more than 80,000 air targets, of which 7,500 are modern operational-tactical and cruise missiles, as well as rockets, mostly, almost 100%, of Western manufacture," Putin said.
Other top statements:
A significant portion of the enemy's destroyed and defeated equipment — up to 50% — is on the account of drone operators.
Russia is currently creating drone forces as a separate branch of the military.
Russia needs "to complete the formation of an orbital group of spacecraft for various purposes in a timely manner and in full. This will improve the capabilities of all types of reconnaissance, as well as the control of troops and weapons in real time."
The new state armament program should focus on the widespread introduction of promising technologies, including AI.
The program should include the creation of a "universal" air defense system "capable of operating in any conditions and environment and effectively destroying air attack weapons, regardless of their type."
Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2025
Russia
Nuclear Triad Remains Guarantee of Russia' Sovereignty - Putin
Yesterday, 18:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала