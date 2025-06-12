Russia's Air Defense Forces Have Destroyed Over 80,000 Aerial Targets to Date - Putin
17:39 GMT 12.06.2025 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 12.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
The Russian president made the comments at a meeting dedicated to the new state armament program on Thursday.
"Since the start of the special military operation, air defense forces have destroyed more than 80,000 air targets, of which 7,500 are modern operational-tactical and cruise missiles, as well as rockets, mostly, almost 100%, of Western manufacture," Putin said.
🚨 More than 80,000 aerial targets have been destroyed by air defense forces since the beginning of the special military operation - Putin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 12, 2025
Other statements by the Russian President during the meeting on the new state armament program:
🔸 A significant portion of the enemy's… pic.twitter.com/0rXFDbvS2F
Other top statements:
A significant portion of the enemy's destroyed and defeated equipment — up to 50% — is on the account of drone operators.
Russia is currently creating drone forces as a separate branch of the military.
Russia needs "to complete the formation of an orbital group of spacecraft for various purposes in a timely manner and in full. This will improve the capabilities of all types of reconnaissance, as well as the control of troops and weapons in real time."
The new state armament program should focus on the widespread introduction of promising technologies, including AI.
The program should include the creation of a "universal" air defense system "capable of operating in any conditions and environment and effectively destroying air attack weapons, regardless of their type."
Yesterday, 18:55 GMT