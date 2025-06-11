https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/nuclear-triad-remains-guarantee-of-russia-sovereignty---putin-1122229680.html

Nuclear Triad Remains Guarantee of Russia' Sovereignty - Putin

Nuclear Triad Remains Guarantee of Russia' Sovereignty - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out key priorities for Russia’s military future during a meeting on the state armament program for 2027 to 2036, stressing modern weapon systems and learning from past conflicts.

2025-06-11T18:55+0000

2025-06-11T18:55+0000

2025-06-11T18:55+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122229520_0:0:3208:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_ceb4b11b7cbaf20d91e6f6ede4fd2bee.jpg

The nuclear triad is significant for ensuring the balance of power in the world and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. “Special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and plays a key role in ensuring the balance of power in the world,” Putin said at a meeting on the State Armaments Program.The share of modern weapons in Russia's strategic nuclear forces is 95%, which is the highest level among world's nuclear powers, the president added.At the same time, Russian defense enterprises have multiplied production volumes in recent years with the support of the government, the president added.About 10 years ago, Russia took essential steps to achieve the necessary level of the defense industrial complex's development, which provides opportunity to produce the needed volumes of weapons and equipment today, Putin also said.Putin's other statements at the meeting:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-announces-plans-for-further-development-of-nuclear-triad-1119048735.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian sovereignty, russian defense sector, vladimir putin, armament, russian armament