Nuclear Triad Remains Guarantee of Russia' Sovereignty - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out key priorities for Russia’s military future during a meeting on the state armament program for 2027 to 2036, stressing modern weapon systems and learning from past conflicts.
The nuclear triad is significant for ensuring the balance of power in the world and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. “Special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and plays a key role in ensuring the balance of power in the world,” Putin said at a meeting on the State Armaments Program.The share of modern weapons in Russia's strategic nuclear forces is 95%, which is the highest level among world's nuclear powers, the president added.At the same time, Russian defense enterprises have multiplied production volumes in recent years with the support of the government, the president added.About 10 years ago, Russia took essential steps to achieve the necessary level of the defense industrial complex's development, which provides opportunity to produce the needed volumes of weapons and equipment today, Putin also said.Putin's other statements at the meeting:
The nuclear triad is significant for ensuring the balance of power in the world and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
“Special attention should be paid to the nuclear triad, which has been and remains a guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and plays a key role in ensuring the balance of power in the world,” Putin said at a meeting on the State Armaments Program.
The share of modern weapons in Russia's strategic nuclear forces is 95%
, which is the highest level among world's nuclear powers, the president added.
"This is a good indicator, in fact, it is the highest of all nuclear powers in the world,” Putin said
At the same time, Russian defense enterprises have multiplied production volumes in recent years with the support of the government, the president added.
About 10 years ago, Russia took essential steps to achieve the necessary level of the defense industrial complex's development, which provides opportunity to produce the needed volumes of weapons and equipment today, Putin also said.
Putin's other statements at the meeting:
Focus on creating the most advanced weapons systems
Leverage experiences from the Special Military Operation and regional conflicts to shape the long-term program
Early planning and infrastructure for new weapon systems is crucial
Defense companies have significantly ramped up production with state support
The new armament program will align with the Russian Navy development strategy through 2050
Strengthen the combat capabilities of Russian ground forces
Special attention will be given to the nuclear triad as part of the new program