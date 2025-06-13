International
BREAKING: Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/irans-supreme-leader-pledges-to-make-the-vile-zionist-regime-miserable-in-wake-of-attacks-1122247987.html
Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks
Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks
Sputnik International
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation Friday in the aftermath of Israel's massive overnight attack.
2025-06-13T17:38+0000
2025-06-13T17:38+0000
world
middle east
ayatollah ali khamenei
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg
His key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/new-irgc-head-promises-to-open-gates-of-hell-for-israel-after-its-strikes-on-iran-1122246427.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_172:0:2829:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_7397bc7e408767375edcce435f7729d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what did ali khamenei say after israeli attack, how did iran respond to israeli attack
what did ali khamenei say after israeli attack, how did iran respond to israeli attack

Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks

17:38 GMT 13.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation Friday in the aftermath of Israel's massive overnight attack.
His key statements:
"The armed forces will act with force and will make the vile Zionist regime miserable."
The Zionist regime will not remain unharmed after this crime.
The Iranian people can be assured that there will be no leniency in this regard.
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
World
New IRGC Head Promises to Open 'Gates of Hell' for Israel After Its Strikes on Iran
14:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала