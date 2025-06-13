https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/irans-supreme-leader-pledges-to-make-the-vile-zionist-regime-miserable-in-wake-of-attacks-1122247987.html
Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks
Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks
Sputnik International
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation Friday in the aftermath of Israel's massive overnight attack.
2025-06-13T17:38+0000
2025-06-13T17:38+0000
2025-06-13T17:38+0000
world
middle east
ayatollah ali khamenei
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg
His key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/new-irgc-head-promises-to-open-gates-of-hell-for-israel-after-its-strikes-on-iran-1122246427.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_172:0:2829:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_7397bc7e408767375edcce435f7729d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what did ali khamenei say after israeli attack, how did iran respond to israeli attack
what did ali khamenei say after israeli attack, how did iran respond to israeli attack
Iran’s Supreme Leader Pledges to ‘Make the Vile Zionist Regime Miserable’ in Wake of Attacks
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation Friday in the aftermath of Israel's massive overnight attack.
"The armed forces will act with force and will make the vile Zionist regime miserable."
The Zionist regime will not remain unharmed after this crime.
The Iranian people can be assured that there will be no leniency in this regard.