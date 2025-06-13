International
Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran
- Sputnik International, 1920
New IRGC Head Promises to Open 'Gates of Hell' for Israel After Its Strikes on Iran
The new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour said on Friday that he promises to open the "gates of hell" for Israel after its attacks on Iran.
"With hope in the Almighty Lord ... soon the gates of hell will open before this child–killing regime," Pakpour said in an address to the Supreme Leader of Iran, as quoted by the Fars news agency.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces launched the large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear facilities. The Israeli Air Force conducted multiple waves of attacks across Iran, including Tehran, killing several nuclear scientists and high-ranking Iranian military officials — among them Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.
14:53 GMT 13.06.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg /
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour said on Friday that he promises to open the "gates of hell" for Israel after its attacks on Iran.
"With hope in the Almighty Lord ... soon the gates of hell will open before this child–killing regime," Pakpour said in an address to the Supreme Leader of Iran, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces launched the large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear facilities.
The Israeli Air Force conducted multiple waves of attacks across Iran, including Tehran, killing several nuclear scientists and high-ranking Iranian military officials — among them Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.
A firefighter calls out his colleagues at the scene of an explosion in a residence compound in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
Analysis
Israel’s Strike on Iran Has US Fingerprints All Over It – Analysts
10:39 GMT
