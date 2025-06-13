https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/new-irgc-head-promises-to-open-gates-of-hell-for-israel-after-its-strikes-on-iran-1122246427.html
New IRGC Head Promises to Open 'Gates of Hell' for Israel After Its Strikes on Iran
New IRGC Head Promises to Open 'Gates of Hell' for Israel After Its Strikes on Iran
Sputnik International
The new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour said on Friday that he promises to open the "gates of hell" for Israel after its attacks on Iran.
2025-06-13T14:53+0000
2025-06-13T14:53+0000
2025-06-13T14:53+0000
world
middle east
iran
israel
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg
"With hope in the Almighty Lord ... soon the gates of hell will open before this child–killing regime," Pakpour said in an address to the Supreme Leader of Iran, as quoted by the Fars news agency.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces launched the large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear facilities. The Israeli Air Force conducted multiple waves of attacks across Iran, including Tehran, killing several nuclear scientists and high-ranking Iranian military officials — among them Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israels-strike-on-iran-has-us-fingerprints-all-over-it--analysts---1122239816.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_132491ddedfdc6e4b05b2fd40c0f10d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
islamic revolutionary guard corps, israel after its strikes on iran, new irgc
islamic revolutionary guard corps, israel after its strikes on iran, new irgc
New IRGC Head Promises to Open 'Gates of Hell' for Israel After Its Strikes on Iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour said on Friday that he promises to open the "gates of hell" for Israel after its attacks on Iran.
"With hope in the Almighty Lord ... soon the gates of hell will open before this child–killing regime," Pakpour said in an address to the Supreme Leader of Iran, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces
launched the large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear facilities.
The Israeli Air Force conducted multiple waves of attacks across Iran, including Tehran, killing several nuclear scientists and high-ranking Iranian military officials — among them Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.