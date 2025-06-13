Putin Holds Phone Calls With Iran's President, Israel's Prime Minister - Kremlin

Russia condemns Israel's actions, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law. Russia condemns Israel's actions, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Putin expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Iran over the numerous casualties resulting from the Israeli strikes.

Russia has consistently supported efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program by peaceful means, Putin said.

Russia will continue close contacts with the leadership of Iran and Israel aimed at resolving the situation, which carries the risk of grave consequences.

Putin stressed the importance of a return to negotiation process during his conversation with Netanyahu.