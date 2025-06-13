International
Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
Putin Holds Phone Calls With Iran's President, Israel's Prime Minister - Kremlin
Putin Holds Phone Calls With Iran's President, Israel's Prime Minister - Kremlin
Here are the key statements from the Kremlin following the talks, which followed Israel's unprecedented overnight surprise attack on Iran.
Putin Holds Phone Calls With Iran's President, Israel's Prime Minister - Kremlin

17:34 GMT 13.06.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
Here are the key statements from the Kremlin following the talks, which followed Israel's unprecedented overnight surprise attack on Iran.
Russia condemns Israel's actions, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law.
Putin expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Iran over the numerous casualties resulting from the Israeli strikes.
Russia has consistently supported efforts to resolve the situation around Iran’s nuclear program by peaceful means, Putin said.
Russia will continue close contacts with the leadership of Iran and Israel aimed at resolving the situation, which carries the risk of grave consequences.
Putin stressed the importance of a return to negotiation process during his conversation with Netanyahu.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Putin Tehran will give an appropriate response to the Israeli aggression.
