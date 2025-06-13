International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/scott-ritter-us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-deception-allowing-israel-to-strike-1122243231.html
Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike
Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike
Sputnik International
The talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," the veteran ex-US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.
2025-06-13T12:49+0000
2025-06-13T12:49+0000
analysis
scott ritter
donald trump
iran
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118758550_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_e63fd8f245bc548ddce1136fc496e4f2.jpg
The months of Iran-US nuclear talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Scott Ritter said.Emphasizing that the Iran-US nuclear negotiations were "dead in the water," as Trump proved "unable to intimidate Iran into accepting the American demands of zero enrichment," Ritter suggested that from the strategic standpoint, Trump could not actually "push forward such a deal because of Israel's opposition to it, because of the opposition of some very senior Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, and just general hostility towards Iranian enrichment program here in the United States."Are the US and Iran at War?"We are at war with Iran," Ritter said."It's not that we will find ourselves at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran. We may not know it yet. But as I said, the Iranians are fully cognizant of what happened. Now, the Iranians will find out how effective the Israeli decapitation was, how effective the Israeli preemption was. This was a strike that apparently incorporated significant drone capacity that was existing inside Iran."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/live-updates-israels-strikes-on-iran-1122240196.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Scott Ritter
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter
2025-06-13T12:49+0000
true
PT2M12S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118758550_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_c5e231eb46394ad4b6b3409abe335821.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
were nuclear talks a ruse, was us involved in israel's attack
were nuclear talks a ruse, was us involved in israel's attack

Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike

12:49 GMT 13.06.2025
© PhotoScott Ritter
Scott Ritter - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
© Photo
Subscribe
Israel has carried out an unprecedented attack on Iran, targeting its nuclear program, scientists, and senior military leaders. Sputnik asked veteran ex-Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter what just happened, and what comes next.
The months of Iran-US nuclear talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Scott Ritter said.

"This was very closely coordinated in order to give Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage. While America may not have sent resources or assets to participate in this attack, this attack was closely coordinated with the United States, done with the knowledge of the United States, done with the support of the United States. This, by any definition of the word, was a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Ritter said.

Emphasizing that the Iran-US nuclear negotiations were "dead in the water," as Trump proved "unable to intimidate Iran into accepting the American demands of zero enrichment," Ritter suggested that from the strategic standpoint, Trump could not actually "push forward such a deal because of Israel's opposition to it, because of the opposition of some very senior Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, and just general hostility towards Iranian enrichment program here in the United States."
© Sputnik

Are the US and Iran at War?

"We are at war with Iran," Ritter said.
"It's not that we will find ourselves at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran. We may not know it yet. But as I said, the Iranians are fully cognizant of what happened. Now, the Iranians will find out how effective the Israeli decapitation was, how effective the Israeli preemption was. This was a strike that apparently incorporated significant drone capacity that was existing inside Iran."
"How much of this drone capacity continues to exist, we don't know. But if the Iranians have the capabilities that they claim to have and the resilience they claim to have, we will see an escalation. We will see Iran retaliating in a way that is not sustainable for Israel. But this is part of the Israeli trap to create the perception of existential struggle so that the United States will be confronted with a choice, let the Israeli ally suffer and perhaps be defeated, or to intervene and administer the coup de grâce against Iran. So, you know, we are looking at a long, drawn-out process that ultimately, I believe, will result in the United States entering this conflict on the side of Israel directly, even though indirectly, it is already a participant," Ritter summed up.
Damages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
World
Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran
09:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала