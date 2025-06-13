https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/scott-ritter-us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-deception-allowing-israel-to-strike-1122243231.html

Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike

The talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," the veteran ex-US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.

The months of Iran-US nuclear talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Scott Ritter said.Emphasizing that the Iran-US nuclear negotiations were "dead in the water," as Trump proved "unable to intimidate Iran into accepting the American demands of zero enrichment," Ritter suggested that from the strategic standpoint, Trump could not actually "push forward such a deal because of Israel's opposition to it, because of the opposition of some very senior Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, and just general hostility towards Iranian enrichment program here in the United States."Are the US and Iran at War?"We are at war with Iran," Ritter said."It's not that we will find ourselves at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran. We may not know it yet. But as I said, the Iranians are fully cognizant of what happened. Now, the Iranians will find out how effective the Israeli decapitation was, how effective the Israeli preemption was. This was a strike that apparently incorporated significant drone capacity that was existing inside Iran."

