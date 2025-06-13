Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike
Israel has carried out an unprecedented attack on Iran, targeting its nuclear program, scientists, and senior military leaders. Sputnik asked veteran ex-Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter what just happened, and what comes next.
The months of Iran-US nuclear talks essentially gave "Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage," with the strikes effectively amounting to "a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Scott Ritter said.
"This was very closely coordinated in order to give Israel the opportunity for maximum surprise to achieve maximum damage. While America may not have sent resources or assets to participate in this attack, this attack was closely coordinated with the United States, done with the knowledge of the United States, done with the support of the United States. This, by any definition of the word, was a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran," Ritter said.
Emphasizing that the Iran-US nuclear negotiations were "dead in the water," as Trump proved "unable to intimidate Iran into accepting the American demands of zero enrichment," Ritter suggested that from the strategic standpoint, Trump could not actually "push forward such a deal because of Israel's opposition to it, because of the opposition of some very senior Republicans in the Senate and the Congress, and just general hostility towards Iranian enrichment program here in the United States."
© Sputnik
Are the US and Iran at War?
"We are at war with Iran," Ritter said.
"It's not that we will find ourselves at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran. We may not know it yet. But as I said, the Iranians are fully cognizant of what happened. Now, the Iranians will find out how effective the Israeli decapitation was, how effective the Israeli preemption was. This was a strike that apparently incorporated significant drone capacity that was existing inside Iran."
"How much of this drone capacity continues to exist, we don't know. But if the Iranians have the capabilities that they claim to have and the resilience they claim to have, we will see an escalation. We will see Iran retaliating in a way that is not sustainable for Israel. But this is part of the Israeli trap to create the perception of existential struggle so that the United States will be confronted with a choice, let the Israeli ally suffer and perhaps be defeated, or to intervene and administer the coup de grâce against Iran. So, you know, we are looking at a long, drawn-out process that ultimately, I believe, will result in the United States entering this conflict on the side of Israel directly, even though indirectly, it is already a participant," Ritter summed up.