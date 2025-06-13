International
On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the large-scale Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian military installations and nuclear program sites
Damages are seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran

09:31 GMT 13.06.2025 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 13.06.2025)
Being updated
On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the large-scale Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian military installations, and nuclear sites.
The Israeli military stated that Iran’s top three military officials were killed in the operation, which targeted Iranian military command centers and nuclear facilities.
According to preliminary reports, Israel struck at least 60 sites across eight provinces in Iran.
Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Tehran would give a tough response to the Israeli strikes on Iran. The country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said he had given the armed forces freedom of action to respond to Israeli strikes.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed on Friday that the Natanz uranium enrichment site sustained damage in the Israeli strikes, but reported no radiation leakage.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, also confirmed that the Natanz facility was among the targets, adding that no increase in radiation levels was observed. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Isfahan nuclear site, and the Fordow fuel enrichment plant were not affected.
Follow Sputnik's LIVE UPDATES to find out more!
13:12 GMT 13.06.2025
Israeli Military Campaign Against Iran Planned to Last 14 Days – Reports
Israel has planned a 14-day military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, missile arsenal, and military leadership, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing a senior Israeli official.
The operation is reportedly nowhere near over. The duration aligns with analysts’ expectations that a single wave of strikes would be insufficient to degrade Iran’s nuclear program. Israel’s comprehensive strategy – simultaneously attacking facilities, leadership, and missiles – aims to limit Tehran’s capacity for retaliation.
The WSJ revealed that Israel smuggled explosive drones into Iran before the attacks.
13:12 GMT 13.06.2025
Iranian Cabinet Holds Emergency Meeting on Israeli Strikes - Iran President's Office
The Iranian government has held an emergency meeting in connection with the Israeli strikes, the press service of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"During the meeting, the situation in the country was discussed, it was stated that all executive authorities were ready to provide basic needs [of the population], fuel, medicines and other necessities, and necessary planning was carried out," the statement read.
13:07 GMT 13.06.2025
Several New Explosions Occur in City of Kermanshah in Western Iran - Reports
Several new explosions occurred in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran, the Mehr news agency reported on Friday.
A few minutes ago, the sounds of several explosions were heard in the city of Kermanshah, the news agency reported.
13:05 GMT 13.06.2025
Israel Destroys Dozens of Storage Facilities of Surface-to-Surface Missiles in Iran - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that in recent hours, the Air Force had destroyed "dozens" of launchers and storage facilities with surface-to-surface missiles in Iran.
"In recent hours, Israeli air force planes have launched a number of strikes against surface-to-surface missiles of the Iranian regime. Dozens of launchers, missile storage sites, and other military installations were destroyed during the attacks. A rocket launcher with a unique launcher hidden in a container was discovered and destroyed at one of the attacked facilities in western Iran," the military said in a statement.
12:59 GMT 13.06.2025
Netanyahu Expects to Hold Conversation With Putin Amid Escalation With Iran - Office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to hold a series of telephone conversations with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the escalation with Iran, the prime minister's office said on Friday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a series of talks with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. In the near future, he also plans to discuss the situation with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the UK Prime Minister," the statement said.
12:58 GMT 13.06.2025
Israel Attacks Iranian Airbase Near City of Hamadan in Western Iran Twice - Reports
Israel has attacked an airbase in western Iran twice in the past hour, the Fars news agency reported on Friday.
The Hamedan airbase has been attacked twice in the past hour by Israeli missiles, the news agency reported.
12:58 GMT 13.06.2025
Israel Strikes Core of Nuclear Arms Program of Iran Overnight - Ambassador to Russia
Israel believes that it has struck at the very "core of Iran's nuclear weapons program" by attacking the main facility in Natanz, Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Simona Halperin said on Friday.
Israel struck "at the very center of Iran's uranium enrichment program, at the core of the nuclear weapons program," hitting "the main enrichment facility in Natanz, and eliminated a leading Iranian scientist working on the creation of a nuclear bomb," Halperin said in a statement.
Israel has also attacked Iran's ballistic missile program, the ambassador said.
"Tonight, in response to Iran's dangerous rapprochement with nuclear weapons capabilities, we have taken action to neutralize this threat," Halperin said.
12:47 GMT 13.06.2025
UNSC Meeting on Israeli Strikes Against Iran to Be Held Later on Friday - Source
The United Nations Security Council meeting on Israeli strikes against Iran is expected to be held on Friday at 03:00 PM EST (07:00 PM GMT), a UN Source told Ria Novosti.
"UN Security Council meeting on Israeli strikes is expected to happen today at 3pm," the UN source said.
12:47 GMT 13.06.2025
Netanyahu to Hold Phone Talks With Trump Amid Escalation With Iran - Adviser
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump during the day amid the escalation with Iran, Netanyahu's adviser Dmitri Gendelman said on Friday.
"A telephone conversation is expected between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during the day," Gendelman said on Telegram.
12:46 GMT 13.06.2025
Israel Attacks Tabriz City in Northwestern Iran Again - Reports
Israel has launched another attack on the city of Tabriz, located in northwestern Iran, the Iranian Nour News agency reported on Friday.
The city of Tabriz was hit again by Israel again, the news agency reported.
12:46 GMT 13.06.2025
Tehran Residents Protest Against Israel's Attack on Iran
Tens of residents of Tehran on Friday held a rally at Enghelab Square against the Israeli attack on the territory of Iran, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
Participants of the rally held Iranian flags and chanted anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans. Entire families took part in the protest. After the rally, the people headed for Friday prayers, traditionally held on the campus of the University of Tehran, also chanting slogans against Israel and the United States. As the procession was moving, new participants joined it, as a result, slogans could be heard everywhere - at the exit of the subway, on the street, and at the entrance to the university.
Despite the fact that security measures have been stepped up in Tehran after the overnight Israeli attacks, the city remains calm. Traffic on the streets is not impeded. Public catering facilities and stores are working normally.
12:22 GMT 13.06.2025
Trump Says US Supports Israel, Calls Strikes on Iran ‘Very Successful’
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States supports Israel, and called strikes against Iran "very successful."
"We of course support Israel, obviously and supported it like nobody has ever supported it," Trump told CNN.
"They should now come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late. It will be too late for them. You know the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners," Trump told CNN.
12:21 GMT 13.06.2025
Iran Plans to Launch Attack on Israel Using UAVs in Very Near Future – Reports
Iran plans to launch an attack on Israel using UAVs in the very near future, the Fars news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.
12:18 GMT 13.06.2025
78 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Tehran Residential Areas – Reports
At least 78 people were killed and 329 injured as Israeli forces targeted residential neighborhoods in Tehran, according to Fars News Agency.
12:18 GMT 13.06.2025
Iranian Fighter Jets Spotted Over Mashhad in Northeast Iran – Reports
Iranian Air Force fighter jets have been seen flying over the city of Mashhad, located in the eastern part of the country, the Mehr news agency reported on Friday.
No official sources have yet provided precise information on the reason for the aircraft's presence in the sky, the agency reported.
12:09 GMT 13.06.2025
Trump Says Does Not Want to Comment on Whether US Participated in Israel's Attacks on Iran
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he does not want to give any comments on whether the United States participated in Israel's attacks on Iran.
"I don't want to comment on that," Trump told ABC News' Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
The Trump administration still hopes that the sixth round of talks with Iran in Oman will still take place despite Israel’s attack, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources.
The talks were scheduled to take place on Sunday.
12:08 GMT 13.06.2025
Loud Explosion Sounds Heard From Iranian Airbase in Hamadan – Reports
Sounds of explosions heard from the Iranian air force base in Hamadan, located in the west of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian state agency Mehr reported on Friday.
A few minutes ago, strong sounds of explosions were heard in the vicinity of Hamedan near the airbase, located in the Kabudarahang area, the news agency reported.
12:08 GMT 13.06.2025
Israel Trying to Convince US Administration to Join Its Operation Against Iran - Reports
Israel is trying to convince the US administration to join its operation against Iran, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
Israel is trying to convince the US administration to join its ongoing operations against Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets, the newspaper reported.
11:56 GMT 13.06.2025
Airlines Cancel Flights Across Middle East Amid Israeli-Iran Escalation
Multiple airlines canceled or rerouted flights across the Middle East on Friday following Israel’s attack on Iran.
Lufthansa Group extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv "until and including 31 July" and confirmed that flights to and from Tehran will likewise be suspended until the end of July. Flights to Amman, Erbil and Beirut will be suspended until and including June 20.
11:56 GMT 13.06.2025
Trump Says Iran May Have Second Chance to Conclude Nuclear Deal
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran may still have a second chance to conclude a nuclear deal.
"Two months ago I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to 'make a deal.' They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn't get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
