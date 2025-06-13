Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran

Israeli Military Campaign Against Iran Planned to Last 14 Days – Reports

Israel has planned a 14-day military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, missile arsenal, and military leadership, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing a senior Israeli official.

The operation is reportedly nowhere near over. The duration aligns with analysts’ expectations that a single wave of strikes would be insufficient to degrade Iran’s nuclear program. Israel’s comprehensive strategy – simultaneously attacking facilities, leadership, and missiles – aims to limit Tehran’s capacity for retaliation.

The WSJ revealed that Israel smuggled explosive drones into Iran before the attacks.