Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran

The Israeli military stated that Iran’s top three military officials were killed in the operation, which targeted Iranian military command centers and nuclear facilities.
According to preliminary reports, Israel struck at least 60 sites across eight provinces in Iran.
Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Tehran would give a tough response to the Israeli strikes on Iran. The country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said he had given the armed forces freedom of action to respond to Israeli strikes.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed on Friday that the Natanz uranium enrichment site sustained damage in the Israeli strikes, but reported no radiation leakage.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, also confirmed that the Natanz facility was among the targets, adding that no increase in radiation levels was observed. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Isfahan nuclear site, and the Fordow fuel enrichment plant were not affected.
