https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/un-warns-of-internet-blackout-in-gaza-strip-paralyzing-aid-operations-1122234569.html

UN Warns of Internet Blackout in Gaza Strip Paralyzing Aid Operations

UN Warns of Internet Blackout in Gaza Strip Paralyzing Aid Operations

Sputnik International

A complete collapse of internet and data services across the Gaza Strip has paralyzed deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

2025-06-13T04:12+0000

2025-06-13T04:12+0000

2025-06-13T04:12+0000

world

gaza strip

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121421720_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_281cf17b1d900a4d37cfd9384a5d9135.jpg

“The office for the coordination of the humanitarian affairs warned that a complete collapse of internet and data services is paralyzing aid operations across Gaza Strip,” Haq said at a briefing. The UN partners, who are dealing with communications, said that the outage happened due to ‘heavy military activities’, the spokesman added. Haq clarified that the UN is not pointing fingers at either of the warring parties but mentioned that the organization needs fuel for functioning internet. In early June, the UN has warned that it will have to pause aid operations in Gaza if fuel stocks are not replenished. The UN has made repeated attempts to replenish the stocks but their requests have been denied by Israeli authorities.

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza internet blackout, un warns of internet blackout in gaza