UN Warns of Internet Blackout in Gaza Strip Paralyzing Aid Operations
UN Warns of Internet Blackout in Gaza Strip Paralyzing Aid Operations
Sputnik International
A complete collapse of internet and data services across the Gaza Strip has paralyzed deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
"The office for the coordination of the humanitarian affairs warned that a complete collapse of internet and data services is paralyzing aid operations across Gaza Strip," Haq said at a briefing. The UN partners, who are dealing with communications, said that the outage happened due to 'heavy military activities', the spokesman added. Haq clarified that the UN is not pointing fingers at either of the warring parties but mentioned that the organization needs fuel for functioning internet. In early June, the UN has warned that it will have to pause aid operations in Gaza if fuel stocks are not replenished. The UN has made repeated attempts to replenish the stocks but their requests have been denied by Israeli authorities.
UN Warns of Internet Blackout in Gaza Strip Paralyzing Aid Operations
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - A complete collapse of internet and data services across the Gaza Strip has paralyzed deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.
“The office for the coordination of the humanitarian affairs warned that a complete collapse of internet and data services is paralyzing aid operations across Gaza Strip,” Haq said at a briefing.
The UN partners, who are dealing with communications, said that the outage happened due to ‘heavy military activities’, the spokesman added.
Haq clarified that the UN is not pointing fingers at either of the warring parties but mentioned that the organization needs fuel for functioning internet.
In early June, the UN has warned that it will have to pause aid operations in Gaza if fuel stocks are not replenished. The UN has made repeated attempts to replenish the stocks but their requests have been denied by Israeli authorities.