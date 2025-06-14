https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/indonesian-president-says-netherlands-took-31trln-from-indonesia-during-colonization-1122255496.html

Indonesian President Says Netherlands Took $31Trln From Indonesia During Colonization

Indonesian President Says Netherlands Took $31Trln From Indonesia During Colonization

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that the Netherlands took out wealth worth $31 trillion from Indonesia during hundreds of years of colonialism.

"A few weeks ago, a research was conducted that showed that during the Dutch colonization, the Netherlands took out our wealth worth $31 trillion in today's money," Subianto said at the opening of the Indo Defense Expo and Forum in Jakarta. The value of the "taken wealth" is 18 times higher than Indonesia's current gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.5 trillion, the president added. Subianto also said that for hundreds of years, Indonesia was occupied by other countries that also encroached on the country's wealth. Indo Defence Expo and Forum opened in Jakarta on Wednesday to showcase the latest weapons and defense systems from both Indonesian and foreign suppliers.

