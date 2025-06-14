International
Iran Planning to Attack US Military Bases in Middle East
Iran Planning to Attack US Military Bases in Middle East
Iran intends to continue attacking Israel and is also planning to strike US military bases in the Middle East, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the Iranian military leadership plans.
"The war which launched by the aggression of the Zionist [Israeli] regime will spread to all the territories occupied by this regime and the US bases in the region. The aggressors will receive a decisive and large-scale response from Iran," the source told the agency.Aresh suicide drones were able to attack targets in Israel, the Fars news agency also reported citing the Iranian armed forces.The drones were able to reach the territory of Israel and attack the targets set by the operators, the agency said,At the same time, Iran is going to continue attacking Israel and will not limit itself by the previously taken measures, the agency added.
07:17 GMT 14.06.2025
Iran intends to continue attacking Israel and is also planning to strike US military bases in the Middle East, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the Iranian military leadership plans.
"The war which launched by the aggression of the Zionist [Israeli] regime will spread to all the territories occupied by this regime and the US bases in the region. The aggressors will receive a decisive and large-scale response from Iran," the source told the agency.
Aresh suicide drones were able to attack targets in Israel, the Fars news agency also reported citing the Iranian armed forces.
The drones were able to reach the territory of Israel and attack the targets set by the operators, the agency said,
At the same time, Iran is going to continue attacking Israel and will not limit itself by the previously taken measures, the agency added.
