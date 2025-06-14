International
Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN
Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN
Iran will strike the regional bases of any country that defends Israel, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian official.
The report also said Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel.
Iran will strike the regional bases of any country that defends Israel, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian official.
“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets,” the official said.
The report also said Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel.
