https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/iran-will-target-regional-bases-of-any-country-that-defends-israel---cnn-1122249452.html
Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN
Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN
Sputnik International
Iran will strike the regional bases of any country that defends Israel, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian official.
2025-06-14T03:59+0000
2025-06-14T03:59+0000
2025-06-14T04:50+0000
world
middle east
iran
iran-israel row
iran nuclear deal
us-iran relations
missile
us military bases
overseas military bases
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117974089_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_91283746105f9bc91012c0eb5317c07c.jpg
The report also said Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/israeli-attacks-amount-to-declaration-of-war---irans-un-envoy-1122249337.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117974089_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56333991dccfbfbb5684ea1ba44d9db9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran strikes, iran strikes on israel, who helps israel against iran, iran-israel war, israel-iran war
iran strikes, iran strikes on israel, who helps israel against iran, iran-israel war, israel-iran war
Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN
03:59 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 14.06.2025)
Iran will strike the regional bases of any country that defends Israel, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian official.
“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets,” the official said.
The report also said Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel.