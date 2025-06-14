https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/iran-will-target-regional-bases-of-any-country-that-defends-israel---cnn-1122249452.html

Iran Will Target Regional Bases of Any Country That Defends Israel - CNN

Iran will strike the regional bases of any country that defends Israel, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior Iranian official.

The report also said Iran will intensify its attacks on Israel.

