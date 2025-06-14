https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/israels-attacks-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-set-dangerous-precedent-wang-yi-1122252872.html

Israel's Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Set Dangerous Precedent – Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities have set a perilous precedent with potentially catastrophic repercussions, during a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday.

"Israel's actions have severely violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and fundamental norms of international relations. In particular, the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities have set a dangerous precedent that could lead to disastrous consequences," Wang said. The Chinese foreign minister urged nations with influence over Israel to take concrete action to restore regional peace. In a separate call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Wang emphasized that Israel’s strikes on Iran were especially unacceptable amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. "China has always advocated that any international disputes should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, Beijing opposes the use of force and sanctions," Wang said, adding that in this regard, China clearly opposes Israel's violation of international law by attacking Iran with military force. Wang also stressed the need for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further instability in the Middle East.

