https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/how-us-israel-gamble-against-iran-could-backfire-1122252289.html
How US-Israel Gamble Against Iran Could Backfire
How US-Israel Gamble Against Iran Could Backfire
Sputnik International
The attack on Iran is a joint American-Israeli plan, Elijah J. Magnier, a veteran war correspondent and political analyst, tells Sputnik.
2025-06-14T14:05+0000
2025-06-14T14:05+0000
2025-06-14T15:00+0000
opinion
middle east
elijah j. magnier
donald trump
iran
israel
the united nations (un)
us
europe
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_886ba4b260988b2ead67b6a411796d80.jpg
"Donald Trump... thought that this is the best opportunity to strike a deal with Iran under a threat," Magnier says. "He allowed Israel to start a war." But is Trump ready for escalation?Things could escalate fast if the US joins Israel's war on Iran: Israel's Dreams Smashed to PiecesIran hit back fast despite losses in top command. Within hours, Iran fought back, taking control of the situation, according to the pundit.Israel Will Crumble Without US Backing "If the Iranians continue bombing Israel every single day... then either [Israel] will ask the Americans to help them immediately, or they will ask the Americans to go to the UN and ask for a ceasefire," Magnier says. For the first time since 1973, Israel is fighting against a state actor, the pundit emphasizes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/tehran-says-continuing-dialogue-with-us-pointless-while-israel-keeps-attacking-iran-1122251415.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119456419_107:0:2332:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_fbb2669dbc4bd72b9286ffe11de583f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel attack on iran, us-israel plan to attack iran, donald trump's peace talks with iran, iran can close the strait, israel-iran war could disrupt energy flows, iran-israel war to hurt world economy
israel attack on iran, us-israel plan to attack iran, donald trump's peace talks with iran, iran can close the strait, israel-iran war could disrupt energy flows, iran-israel war to hurt world economy
How US-Israel Gamble Against Iran Could Backfire
14:05 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 14.06.2025)
The attack on Iran is a joint American-Israeli plan, Elijah J. Magnier, a veteran war correspondent and political analyst, tells Sputnik.
"Donald Trump... thought that this is the best opportunity to strike a deal with Iran under a threat," Magnier says. "He allowed Israel to start a war
."
But is Trump
ready for escalation?
Things could escalate fast if the US joins Israel's war on Iran:
the Iranians can hit the US bases in the Middle East
they can close the Strait of Hormuz where 20 percent of the world's energy transportation passes
they can significantly disrupt traffic with Asia
a major blow to the world economy
Israel's Dreams Smashed to Pieces
Iran hit back fast despite losses in top command.
Within hours, Iran fought back, taking control of the situation, according to the pundit.
"We see the command and control of Iran is back in place, and we see people on top—commanders regaining the control are engaged in planning and executing the war."
Israel Will Crumble Without US Backing
"If the Iranians continue bombing Israel every single day... then either [Israel] will ask the Americans to help them immediately, or they will ask the Americans to go to the UN and ask for a ceasefire," Magnier says.
For the first time since 1973, Israel is fighting against a state actor, the pundit emphasizes.