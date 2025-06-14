https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/how-us-israel-gamble-against-iran-could-backfire-1122252289.html

How US-Israel Gamble Against Iran Could Backfire

The attack on Iran is a joint American-Israeli plan, Elijah J. Magnier, a veteran war correspondent and political analyst, tells Sputnik.

"Donald Trump... thought that this is the best opportunity to strike a deal with Iran under a threat," Magnier says. "He allowed Israel to start a war." But is Trump ready for escalation?Things could escalate fast if the US joins Israel's war on Iran: Israel's Dreams Smashed to PiecesIran hit back fast despite losses in top command. Within hours, Iran fought back, taking control of the situation, according to the pundit.Israel Will Crumble Without US Backing "If the Iranians continue bombing Israel every single day... then either [Israel] will ask the Americans to help them immediately, or they will ask the Americans to go to the UN and ask for a ceasefire," Magnier says. For the first time since 1973, Israel is fighting against a state actor, the pundit emphasizes.

