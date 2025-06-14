https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/pentagon-chief-says-us-moves-its-air-defense-systems-from-ukraine-to-middle-east-1122253063.html

Pentagon Chief Says US Moves Its Air Defense Systems From Ukraine to Middle East

The United States is redeploying some of its air defense systems from Ukraine to the Middle East, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Saturday.

"One of the questions asked [on Capitol Hill] was, 'Hey, did you move some of your counter-unmanned aerial systems defenses from Ukraine to the Middle East?' To which I answered, 'Yes, we did.' We are using all assets available to protect our people in that region and around the world, because it is a different landscape in defense these days," Hegseth told Fox News. On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear program sites.The Israeli air force conducted several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials were eliminated, including Iranian Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as several nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 against Israeli military facilities.

