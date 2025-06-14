https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/russia-hands-over-1200-more-bodies-of-fallen-ukrainian-soldiers-to-ukraine-1122251183.html
Russia Hands Over 1,200 More Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine
Russia is acting in line with the agreement achieved with the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul on June 2.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik. Ukraine has not handed over a single body to Russia on Saturday, the source added. Russia and Ukraine have started indefinite sanitary exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, with both sides exchanging the wounded.
11:12 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 14.06.2025)
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik. Ukraine has not handed over a single body to Russia on Saturday, the source added.
A parity prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is taking place on Saturday.
Russia and Ukraine have started indefinite sanitary exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, with both sides exchanging the wounded.