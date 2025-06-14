https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/russia-hands-over-1200-more-bodies-of-fallen-ukrainian-soldiers-to-ukraine-1122251183.html

Russia Hands Over 1,200 More Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine

Russia is acting in line with the agreement achieved with the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul on June 2.

russia's special operation in ukraine

Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik. Ukraine has not handed over a single body to Russia on Saturday, the source added. Russia and Ukraine have started indefinite sanitary exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, with both sides exchanging the wounded.

