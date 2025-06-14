International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hands Over 1,200 More Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers to Ukraine
Russia is acting in line with the agreement achieved with the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul on June 2.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik. Ukraine has not handed over a single body to Russia on Saturday, the source added. Russia and Ukraine have started indefinite sanitary exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, with both sides exchanging the wounded.
2025
russia is acting in line with the agreement achieved with the ukrainian delegation during the talks in istanbul on june 2.

11:12 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 14.06.2025)
Refrigerated trucks with 1,212 bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen in the Bryansk region.
Refrigerated trucks with 1,212 bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen in the Bryansk region.
Russia is acting in line with the agreement achieved with the Ukrainian delegation during the talks in Istanbul on June 2.
Russia has handed over another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, a source told Sputnik. Ukraine has not handed over a single body to Russia on Saturday, the source added.

A parity prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is taking place on Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine have started indefinite sanitary exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, with both sides exchanging the wounded.
