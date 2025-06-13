International
Live Updates: Israel's Strikes on Iran
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hands Over 1,200 Bodies of Dead Soldiers to Ukraine
Russia handed over a total of 1,200 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Kiev, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
"Today, Russia handed over 1,200 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said. The Ukrainian side did not hand over any bodies of Russian soldiers to the Russian side on June 13, the source added.Russia continues to fulfill the Istanbul agreements by having transferred to Ukraine another 1,200 bodies of its dead soldiers, a source told Sputnik."Russia continues to implement the Istanbul agreements," the source said.
15:02 GMT 13.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia handed over a total of 1,200 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Kiev, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
"Today, Russia handed over 1,200 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said.
The Ukrainian side did not hand over any bodies of Russian soldiers to the Russian side on June 13, the source added.
Russia continues to fulfill the Istanbul agreements by having transferred to Ukraine another 1,200 bodies of its dead soldiers, a source told Sputnik.
"Russia continues to implement the Istanbul agreements," the source said.
