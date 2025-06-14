https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/tehran-says-continuing-dialogue-with-us-pointless-while-israel-keeps-attacking-iran-1122251415.html
Tehran Says Continuing Dialogue With US Pointless While Israel Keeps Attacking Iran
Tehran sees no point in continuing its dialogue with Washington while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Baqaei said that Tehran had not made a decision about participating in the next round of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue, which is scheduled for Sunday. "Undoubtedly, in the current conditions, until the Zionist regime's aggression against the Iranian nation has not stopped, the participation in the dialogue with the party which is a key sponsor and partner of the aggressor is pointless," Baqaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. At the moment, Iran is focused on countering Israel's actions, the spokesman added.
2025
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran sees no point in continuing its dialogue with Washington while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Baqaei said that Tehran had not made a decision about participating in the next round of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue, which is scheduled for Sunday.
"Undoubtedly, in the current conditions, until the Zionist regime's aggression against the Iranian nation has not stopped, the participation in the dialogue with the party which is a key sponsor and partner of the aggressor is pointless," Baqaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
At the moment, Iran is focused on countering Israel's actions, the spokesman added.