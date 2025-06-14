International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/tehran-says-continuing-dialogue-with-us-pointless-while-israel-keeps-attacking-iran-1122251415.html
Tehran Says Continuing Dialogue With US Pointless While Israel Keeps Attacking Iran
Tehran Says Continuing Dialogue With US Pointless While Israel Keeps Attacking Iran
Sputnik International
Tehran sees no point in continuing its dialogue with Washington while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday.
2025-06-14T12:47+0000
2025-06-14T13:03+0000
world
tehran
middle east
israel
washington
iranian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0e/1122251498_0:16:1137:656_1920x0_80_0_0_304b9505260fe92a4b27f2777d73dcb1.jpg
Earlier in the day, Baqaei said that Tehran had not made a decision about participating in the next round of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue, which is scheduled for Sunday. "Undoubtedly, in the current conditions, until the Zionist regime's aggression against the Iranian nation has not stopped, the participation in the dialogue with the party which is a key sponsor and partner of the aggressor is pointless," Baqaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. At the moment, Iran is focused on countering Israel's actions, the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/scott-ritter-us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-deception-allowing-israel-to-strike-1122243231.html
tehran
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0e/1122251498_0:0:957:717_1920x0_80_0_0_10866fa83bc2d8795bdd9ffef215fcc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-israel escalation, iran sees no point in further talks with us
iran-israel escalation, iran sees no point in further talks with us

Tehran Says Continuing Dialogue With US Pointless While Israel Keeps Attacking Iran

12:47 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 14.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Mohammad Ismail / Go to the mediabankTehran in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes, June 13, 2025
Tehran in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes, June 13, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2025
© Sputnik / Mohammad Ismail
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran sees no point in continuing its dialogue with Washington while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Baqaei said that Tehran had not made a decision about participating in the next round of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue, which is scheduled for Sunday.
"Undoubtedly, in the current conditions, until the Zionist regime's aggression against the Iranian nation has not stopped, the participation in the dialogue with the party which is a key sponsor and partner of the aggressor is pointless," Baqaei was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
At the moment, Iran is focused on countering Israel's actions, the spokesman added.
Scott Ritter - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2025
Analysis
Scott Ritter: US Lulled Iran to Sleep Using Nuclear Talks Deception, Allowing Israel to Strike
Yesterday, 12:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала