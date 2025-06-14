International
Analysis
US Always Planned to Use Israel as Proxy to Attack Iran
Sputnik International
Donald Trump did everything he could to make sure that the war between Israel and Iran began, military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
analysis
iran
israel
us
donald trump
The White House was well aware that Tehran would never accept the “humiliating” terms for the nuclear deal, and thus from the get-go planned to use Israel against Iran.The fact that Trump essentially adopted a “my way or the highway” approach to the nuclear talks with Iran did not help matters either.With Iran’s attacks on US military bases in the Middle East on the table, if Tehran decides that a large-scale war is unavoidable, the ensuing escalation may deal a serious blow to Trump’s image in the United States.There is a high probability of the ongoing crisis leading to further evolution of the Iranian military technologies, assuming that Iran manages to withstand the Israeli aggression and deliver a fitting retaliation, Mikhailov predicts.Without US support, Israel would not last long against Iran, considering the vastness of the Iranian missile stockpiles and the fact that Israel expended much of its military potential on the Gaza war and attacks against Lebanon.That said, the United States is unlikely to stop helping Israel and European powers like France and Germany will probably provide support to Tel Aviv as well.
israel attack on iran, us iran relations
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Donald Trump did everything he could to make sure that the war between Israel and Iran began, military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
The White House was well aware that Tehran would never accept the “humiliating” terms for the nuclear deal, and thus from the get-go planned to use Israel against Iran.
The fact that Trump essentially adopted a “my way or the highway” approach to the nuclear talks with Iran did not help matters either.
With Iran’s attacks on US military bases in the Middle East on the table, if Tehran decides that a large-scale war is unavoidable, the ensuing escalation may deal a serious blow to Trump’s image in the United States.
There is a high probability of the ongoing crisis leading to further evolution of the Iranian military technologies, assuming that Iran manages to withstand the Israeli aggression and deliver a fitting retaliation, Mikhailov predicts.
“I believe that Iranian leadership and Iranian people will be able to adapt even in these harsh conditions and to deliver a fitting reprisal to Israel and the US.”
Without US support, Israel would not last long against Iran, considering the vastness of the Iranian missile stockpiles and the fact that Israel expended much of its military potential on the Gaza war and attacks against Lebanon.
That said, the United States is unlikely to stop helping Israel and European powers like France and Germany will probably provide support to Tel Aviv as well.
