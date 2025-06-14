https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-involved-in-shooting-down-iranian-missiles---reports-1122249177.html

US Involved in Shooting Down Iranian Missiles - Reports

US Involved in Shooting Down Iranian Missiles - Reports

Israel received help from US air defense systems and a Navy destroyer in shooting down Iranian missiles launched in response to Israel’s attack on Iran, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials.

Anonymous US officials told The Washington Post that the US has both ground-based Patriot missile defense systems and Terminal High Altitude Air Defense systems (THAAD) in the Middle East. American air defense systems, as well as a US Navy destroyer in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, were used to shoot down Iranian missiles heading toward Israel, the officials said. US fighter jets are also patrolling the sky in the Middle East and the US is shifting its military resources, including ships, in the region, The Washington Post specified. Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday that Israel’s aggression against Iran was intentional and fully backed by Washington. Iravani emphasized that Iran "will not forget that our people lost their lives as [a] result of the Israeli attacks with American weapons. These actions amount to a declaration of war." Iravani said that at least 78 people were killed and 320 others were injured as a result of Israel’s strikes against Iran, which started in the early hours of Friday, as part of Operation Rising Lion. Attacks across Iran - including Tehran - killed top military officials and Iranian nuclear scientists. US Representative Pitt McCoy said on Friday during a UNSC meeting that the United States was informed about Israeli strikes against Iran ahead of time but was not militarily involved in the operation. Iran launched a retaliation, dubbed Operation True Promise 3, against military targets in Israel on Friday, in response to Israel’s strikes. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has called Israel’s attacks a crime and vowed Israel would face a "bitter and terrible fate."

