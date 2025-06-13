https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/iran-launches-retaliatory-missile-barrage-on-israel---state-tv-1122248245.html
Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
The response follows Friday's unprecedented surprise attack by Israel, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, cities, air defense and missile systems, military... 13.06.2025, Sputnik International
Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in Israel's direction Friday night, IRNA has reported.Social media footage shared by other Iranian media showed Iranian ballistic missiles flying across the night sky in northern Israel.
18:22 GMT 13.06.2025 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 13.06.2025)
Being updated
The response follows Friday's unprecedented surprise attack by Israel, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, cities, air defense and missile systems, military, scientific and political leaders.
Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in Israel's direction Friday night, IRNA has reported.
Social media footage
shared by other Iranian media showed Iranian ballistic missiles flying across the night sky in northern Israel.