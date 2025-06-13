International
BREAKING: Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/iran-launches-retaliatory-missile-barrage-on-israel---state-tv-1122248245.html
Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV
Sputnik International
The response follows Friday's unprecedented surprise attack by Israel, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, cities, air defense and missile systems, military... 13.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-13T18:22+0000
2025-06-13T18:27+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1122248245.jpg?1749839246
Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in Israel's direction Friday night, IRNA has reported.Social media footage shared by other Iranian media showed Iranian ballistic missiles flying across the night sky in northern Israel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV

18:22 GMT 13.06.2025 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 13.06.2025)
Subscribe
Being updated
The response follows Friday's unprecedented surprise attack by Israel, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, cities, air defense and missile systems, military, scientific and political leaders.
Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in Israel's direction Friday night, IRNA has reported.
Social media footage shared by other Iranian media showed Iranian ballistic missiles flying across the night sky in northern Israel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала