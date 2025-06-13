https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/iran-launches-retaliatory-missile-barrage-on-israel---state-tv-1122248245.html

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Barrage on Israel - State TV

Sputnik International

The response follows Friday's unprecedented surprise attack by Israel, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, cities, air defense and missile systems, military... 13.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-13T18:22+0000

2025-06-13T18:22+0000

2025-06-13T18:27+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1122248245.jpg?1749839246

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles in Israel's direction Friday night, IRNA has reported.Social media footage shared by other Iranian media showed Iranian ballistic missiles flying across the night sky in northern Israel.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60