Houthis Claim Multiple Hypersonic Missile Attacks on Tel Aviv in Coordination With Iran

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that in coordination with Iran it had carried out multiple attacks on Israel's Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile over the past 24 hours.

2025-06-15T06:34+0000

“The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied area of Yaffa using a number of Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles at various times over the past 24 hours. This operation was coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army against the criminal Israeli enemy,” the movement said on X.Earlier, Iran fired missiles at northern Israel, killing at least four people. A second missile attack from Iran hit central Israel, where Tel Aviv and its suburbs are located.

