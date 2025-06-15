International
What's Known About the Iran-Israel Escalation So Far?
What's Known About the Iran-Israel Escalation So Far?
Iran and Israel have continued to exchange devastating strikes following Tel Aviv launching Operation Rising Lion on June 13.
What Was Hit in Israel? What Was Targeted in Iran? What Weaponry Did Iran Unleash? Will the Conflict Expand? US President Donald Trump claimed, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight." Israel had asked the Trump administration over the past 48 hours to join the war, per Axios. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they struck "sensitive military targets" in the Tel Aviv area in the past 24 hours using several Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles.
06:30 GMT 15.06.2025
People look at a destroyed residential building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ekaterina Blinova
Iran and Israel have continued to exchange devastating strikes following Tel Aviv launching Operation Rising Lion on June 13.

What Was Hit in Israel?

The first missiles reportedly fell in Haifa and Lower Galilee. Iran targeted Israel's fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, according to the IRGC.
A refinery in Haifa was reportedly struck. Haifa Port, which handles over 30% of Israeli imports, was burning after Iranian missiles were launched.
Tel Aviv was targeted again. Six people were killed and over 130 injured in the strikes on Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, per The Times of Israel.
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot was also damaged, according to The New York Times.

What Was Targeted in Iran?

Explosions occurred in western and eastern Tehran, IRNA reported. Israel struck a residential area in northeastern Tehran, per Tasnim.
The Iranian Ministry of Petroleum announced Israeli forces struck the Shahran oil depot and a fuel tank south of Tehran, adding, however, that the situation was under control.
Israel attacked the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense in Tehran, damaging one of its administrative buildings, per Tasnim.
The Israeli Air Force also targeted the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), according to the Israeli military.
What Weaponry Did Iran Unleash?

Tactical and guided solid-fuel ballistic missiles Haj Qassem were used, according to the Fars agency.
A hypersonic missile was used during the strike on Haifa, the Mehr news agency reported. Another reportedly struck Tel Aviv.
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr, and Kheibar Shekan were used, according to Nour News.

Will the Conflict Expand?

US President Donald Trump claimed, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight." Israel had asked the Trump administration over the past 48 hours to join the war, per Axios.
Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they struck "sensitive military targets" in the Tel Aviv area in the past 24 hours using several Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles.
