What's Known About the Iran-Israel Escalation So Far?

Iran and Israel have continued to exchange devastating strikes following Tel Aviv launching Operation Rising Lion on June 13.

What Was Hit in Israel? What Was Targeted in Iran? What Weaponry Did Iran Unleash? Will the Conflict Expand? US President Donald Trump claimed, "The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight." Israel had asked the Trump administration over the past 48 hours to join the war, per Axios. Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed they struck "sensitive military targets" in the Tel Aviv area in the past 24 hours using several Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles.

