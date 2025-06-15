https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/iaf-strikes-headquarters-of-iranian-defense-ministry-other-military-objects---idf-1122254563.html

IAF Strikes Headquarters of Iranian Defense Ministry, Other Military Objects - IDF

IAF Strikes Headquarters of Iranian Defense Ministry, Other Military Objects - IDF

Sputnik International

The Israel Air Force has carried out a series of strikes targeting Iran's military objects, including the headquarters of the Iranian Defense Ministry, as well as of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, among other targets, the Israel Defense Force said on Sunday.

2025-06-15T03:35+0000

2025-06-15T03:35+0000

2025-06-15T05:06+0000

world

middle east

iran

iran-israel row

tehran

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122254405_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db4b58819309d8a9571ab6463d482fdc.jpg

"A short while ago, the IAF completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive," the IDF said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/us-always-planned-to-use-israel-as-proxy-to-attack-iran-1122253614.html

iran

tehran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

idf strikes, iran-israel war, iran-israel war, israeli strikes on tehran, strikes on tehran