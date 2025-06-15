https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/iaf-strikes-headquarters-of-iranian-defense-ministry-other-military-objects---idf-1122254563.html
IAF Strikes Headquarters of Iranian Defense Ministry, Other Military Objects - IDF
The Israel Air Force has carried out a series of strikes targeting Iran's military objects, including the headquarters of the Iranian Defense Ministry, as well as of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, among other targets, the Israel Defense Force said on Sunday.
"A short while ago, the IAF completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive," the IDF said in a statement.
